EVELETH—Tom Intihar is Eveleth through and through, and he’s written a book that proves it, “Warm Beer and Iron Ore Dust.”
The book is a collection of memoirs of his growing up in the Hilltop City, his parents John and Shirley (Boben) Intihar, the neighborhood kids, and the legends and legendary figures of Eveleth.
Intihar teaches third grade at Champlin/Brooklyn Park Academy in Champlin, a Twin Cities suburb. He said in an email, “One of the state standards for third-grade students is personal narrative writing. As you teach them the format, you write with them. I found that my examples were mostly stories of my youth: Fishing with the Tusa twins, working at the golf course, getting into lots of trouble with my cousin Buck Kochevar, my neighbors on Jones Street, my uncles, etc. I’ve always wanted to do something (with writing). Being an elementary teacher, I thought maybe a children’s book, but I was never sure I had the imagination for fiction.”
But his book “Warm Beer and Iron Ore Dust” shows his imagination at work in true stories. A reviewer wrote: “A small Minnesota town and the characters within. There are chapters on bars, booze, cops, hockey, blood, go-carts, war heroes, near death experiences, slingshots, and grandfathers.”
Intihar said he tells true stories to his students “who are always amazed at my childhood, the freedom we had, the lack of parental supervision, basically everything their childhood is not living in large suburban cities. It’s funny, I’ll run into former students who are now young adults, and they often ask about Eveleth. They might not remember what I taught them, but they remember the Eveleth stories.”
He began the project six years ago, never dreaming it would become such a hit. “I thought I’d do it as a gift for my parents and my sister, and maybe a few friends might be interested. My folks’ phone has been ringing off the hook as they hear from former classmates living far away who have read it and how they have laughed and cried. The amazing thing is, I know very few of these folks well but with the Eveleth connection, it was an interesting read for them and brought back so many memories.”
A favorite text message came from a Marie Esposito from Niagara Falls, New York, the daughter of Intihar’s next-door neighbors in Eveleth, Frank and Mary Marasco. “She told me she loved the chapter about her parents, how her mom used to make me authentic Italian pizza and have me over and tell me stories about her childhood in Italy, how she and Frank met, when they immigrated here and so on. Marie’s now in her early 90s, so you can imagine how many years ago it was that I knew her parents on Jones Street.
“Another was Dr. ‘Wizzy’ Skumatz, the son of my neighbors on the other side, Rose and Prim Skumatz. I had my first taste of beer as a five-year-old in Prim’s backyard after I’d help him with his yard work. Marie and Whizzy were long gone out of Eveleth before I was born so these stories meant so much to them. These letters and texts mean so much to me too, and I never expected people would be that interested in what I thought were just a bunch of silly stories,” Intihar said.
Intihar said he had models for writing the book. “Ray Newman wrote one many years ago about growing up in Eveleth in the ’30s and’40s. My parents had a copy and I read it more than once. A bigger influence was Ray Reigstad, a 1984 graduate of Eveleth who has written a few books. I love the one about his childhood in Eveleth and another he did about his 10-year stint as a Minneapolis cab driver in the late ’80s and early ’90s.” Intihar follows Reigstad’s format and uses the same self-publishing site, lulu.com.
A lesson he learned from writing and self-publishing the book: “I realized is how lucky we were to live where we did and in the time we did. I can’t tell you how many times I’d be at my desk in my classroom banging out a chapter early in the morning and become overwhelmed with these memories. I’d have to stop because my eyes were filled with tears and I couldn’t read the screen. I was always fearful a coworker would stop in and wonder why I was crying.”
The book is on sale at all major book retailers such as Barnes and Noble and on Amazon. “I get royalties from just lulu.com but they make their money from releasing it worldwide. I don’t see any money from any other site than lulu.com. You can even buy it on websites in Finland and Denmark, among other places. I just received my first royalty check, but the money means nothing. I’ve been able to hear from so many people and have made new connections with former Eveleth people. That part means so much to me, and I’ve made my parents happy. That’s the most important thing.”
He has another book project in the beginning stages, an oral history-type biography on a classmate who’s worked in the music business as a touring musician and a producer.
Intihar and wife Traci, of Brooklyn Park, have been married 26 years and have three young adult daughters.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.