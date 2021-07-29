A mineral developer and the United Steelworkers (USW) are partnering to develop a workforce for the company's proposed mining project near Tamarack, Minn.
Talon Metals Corp., and the USW will work with skills development institutions in the region to build a workforce needed to support the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, it was announced Thursday.
Steelworker leaders say the partnership is a first of its kind.
“This agreement is ground-breaking and a fundamental change in how future mines can be developed,” Tom Conway, USW International president said in a news release. “I am thrilled that our team will be integrated into the workforce planning for this vital new source of critical minerals in the EV battery supply chain in the U.S. Our goal is clear, we plan to build a mine that will help ensure U.S. manufacturing has the needed technology to meet the challenge of global warming. The Tamarack Nickel Project has the prospect of being the U.S. domestic supplier of high-grade nickel and other critical minerals and the world's first carbon negative mine.”
The proposed mining project is about 54 miles west of Duluth.
According to Talon, it's the only undeveloped high-grade nickel deposit in the nation that could create a U.S. supply of nickel for the electric vehicle industry.
Nickel is a key metal used to manufacture electric vehicle batteries.
“Talon is looking forward to partnering with the steelworkers to build the mine workforce of the future and operate the mine at Tamarack as a key contributor to the U.S. EV battery supply chain,” Henri van Rooyen, Talon chief executive officer said. “The steelworkers and its members know mining and also the changing technology needed to prevent climate change. We are eager to begin working together to build the mine of the future.”
Under the partnership, Talon and the USW will together plan on how to train the potential production and maintenance workers needed at the project and on future recruitment.
Skills developed through programs at northeastern Minnesota community colleges would help build the workforce, John Arbogast, USW District 11 staff representative said.
Experienced underground miners and younger miners equipped with high-technology skills, would be needed for the project, according to the company.
Exploratory drilling began at the site in 2002 under Kennecott Exploration Co., a subsidiary of global miner Rio Tinto, Jessica Johnson, Talon Metals community outreach and government relations manager said. Talon stepped into the project in 2014.
So far, about 10.7 million tons of 1.3 percent inferred and indicated nickel deposits are estimated, Johnson said. Additional drilling is expected to expand the resource base.
Projections are that the project would employ about 500.
The Eagle Mine in Upper Michigan is currently the nation's only primary source of nickel. Expectations are that Eagle's mine life will run out in 2025 or 2026.
Under the Talon/USW agreement, Talon agrees to remain neutral during any USW organizing efforts at the project.
The Tamarack project is a joint venture between Talon Metals and Rio Tinto.
