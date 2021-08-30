LAKE VERMILION — Smoke from the massive Greenwood fire in northern Minnesota blanketed Lake Vermilion last Thursday, but it didn't keep a contingent of some 60 military veterans from trying their luck in the Take a Vet Fishing event.
Take a Vet Fishing is a non-profit charitable organization created in 2011 to provide emotional support and rehabilitation to those who served the nation in the military. The Take a Vet Fishing website tells the mission: "When our brave service men and women return from overseas, as a nation, we have been failing to show these heroes our appreciation. A shockingly high number of service members are returning with injuries and even the soldiers without physical wounds are having a hard time adjusting back into the 'real world.' At Take a Vet Fishing, not only do we show these heroes our gratitude and shake their hand, we hand them a fishing rod and ease their minds back into civilization."
Not as many took part this year as in 2019, due in part to the smoke, Women's Army Corps veteran Brenda Melgeorge of Gilbert said in a phone interview.
Welcoming the veterans to Lake Vermilion were David Morrison Sr., secretary-treasurer of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, and Cathy Chavers, tribal chairwoman. The Lake Vermilion Guides League sponsored the event.
Navy veteran Ron Robinson of Forest Lake, Minnesota, took home a trophy for the prize-winning walleye he caught. It measured 25 1/2 inches long.
Melgeorge caught the winning walleye in the women's division, with the fish measuring 20 1/2 inches long.
Heavy smoke from the Greenwood fire cancelled the traditional flyover by the Air National Guard.
