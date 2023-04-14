Swedetown road in Meadowlands closed to all through traffic

Swedetown Road in Meadowlands Township is closed to all through traffic. The road has become an unofficial detour route during a bridge construction project, but runoff from the spring thaw has left the road in poor shape.

 ST. LOUIS COUNTY

A gravel road in Meadowlands Township that has become an unofficial detour route during a bridge construction project, is now closed to all through traffic due to excessive rutting and other damage, a St. Louis County news release said.

Swedetown Road is a township road and is not the designated detour, but has seen a significant increase in traffic since the county's bridge project began.

