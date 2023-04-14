Swedetown road in Meadowlands closed to all through traffic

Swedetown Road in Meadowlands Township is closed to all through traffic. The road has become an unofficial detour route during a bridge construction project, but runoff from the spring thaw has left the road in poor shape.
A gravel road in Meadowlands Township that has become an unofficial detour route during a bridge construction project, is now closed to all through traffic due to excessive rutting and other damage, a St. Louis County news release said.
Swedetown Road is a township road and is not the designated detour, but has seen a significant increase in traffic since the county's bridge project began.
With the extreme spring thaw, stormwater runoff combined with frost coming out of roads has left the road in poor condition. Residents living on Swedetown Road will be allowed to use the road, but are advised to travel with caution and/or limit the need for travel.
County State Aid Highway 133 east of Meadowlands has been closed since February due to a construction project replacing the bridge crossing the Whiteface River.
The recommended detour is to the north using Highways 29 and 7. St. Louis County has increased its maintenance efforts with graders to ensure the designated detour remains in good condition.
The bridge reconstruction project remains on schedule for a completion of June 30, 2023. The prime contractor, Redstone Construction, was able to complete all substructure work prior to stream restriction dates and the high spring flooding that the whole County has been experiencing the last few days.
