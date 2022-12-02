HIBBING—A 52-year-old Hibbing man is behind bars awaiting possible drug charges after being arrested Sunday at his apartment with 40 grams of suspected fentanyl and other drugs, money and a stolen handgun.

According to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department Thursday, on Nov. 27 Phillip LaMount Davis, was arrested after the Lake Supervisor Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) conducted an investigation that indicated Davis was selling controlled substances from his apartment, located on the 600 block of 23rd Street in Hibbing, near the Hibbing High School.

