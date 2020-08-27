Suspect in Chisholm cold case murder denied supervised release

A “hard-working, responsible, non-violent and devoted father” is how family, friends and co-workers described Michael Allan Carbo Jr., the Chisholm man accused in the 34-year-old cold case murder of Nancy Jean Daugherty, according to court records.
Carbo’s public defender, John Douglas Schmid, entered 17 total letters into a filing last week when requesting a judge drop the $1 million bail in exchange for supervised release. The letters show, Schmid suggested, that the long-time Iron Ranger would not be a flight risk or danger to the general public.
Schmid and the letters supporting Carbo failed to sway a judge on granting supervised release, meaning he will remain locked up throughout the case proceedings.
Carbo, 52, appeared in Sixth District Court in Hibbing on Thursday via Zoom from the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth. District Judge Mark M. Starr presided over the courtroom via the video conferencing platform. It was his second appearance after being arrested and charged in late July.
Wearing the standard blue jumpsuit, glasses and cuffed at his hands and ankles, Carbo walked into a designated room in the jail and approached the computer screen. “Look at all them people,” he observed aloud, referring to the attorneys, court staff, media members and family who looked back at him through Zoom.
Then he gave the camera a brief wave.
“The charge is extremely serious — you don’t see crimes that are much more serious and offensive to the conscience,” Starr remarked at Thursday’s hearing as he recalled the facts — that Daugherty was strangled, sexually assaulted and murdered in the privacy of her home — before denying Carbo’s request for supervised release. “The community would be fearful if Mr. Carbo was released on some type of probation supervision. They’d be justified in being fearful … even if it was 34 years ago.”
He continued: “Anyone living on his block would be legitimately fearful for their own safety. Or in the city of Chisholm.”
A break in a cold case
Exactly four weeks ago, the Chisholm Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension publicly identified Carbo — who was 18 years old at the time of the crime — as the man they arrested and would charge the following day with the gruesome murder of Daugherty, a 38-year-old single mother, more than three decades earlier.
According to court records, Daugherty had worked as an aide at Heritage Manor Nursing Home and local ambulance service volunteer medical technician when she was last seen by a friend at 1 a.m. on July 16, 1986. The two discussed Daugherty’s plans to move down to the Twin Cities the following day to begin attending paramedic school.
But then her body — nude and revealing evidence of her being beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled — was discovered at 3 p.m. the same day in the bedroom of her home by Chisholm police officers. There were signs of a struggle both outside and inside the home and witnesses later reported hearing a woman scream in the early morning hours.
The case remained stalled until last year when the Chisholm police approached the BCA with the idea to provide a sample of the DNA evidence to Parabon, a Virginia-based company analyzing public genealogy databases including enforcement programs to generate leads in cases. The BCA lab coordinated with the company in January to provide a DNA sample and Parabon last month identified Carbo as a potential suspect in the case.
BCA agents and Chisholm investigators began surveillance of Carbo and surreptitiously collected DNA evidence that they sent to state labs for analysis before the BCA lab in St. Paul reported a match to the bodily fluids found on Daugherty. A few days later, agents took Carbo’s DNA sample with his consent and the lab reported that it was indeed a match.
Michael Allan Carbo Jr., in a glimpse
Court filings described Carbo as “strongly connected” to the Iron Range. The recent news of Carbo’s arrest sent shockwaves through the city of Chisholm and its nearly 5,000 residents, who described him as a “mellow kid” and someone who frequented downtown bars and restaurants to join in on watching Minnesota Vikings games.
He moved to Minnesota at the age of 4 in 1972 and since lived in the city of Goodland in Itasca County and Hibbing and Chisholm in northern St. Louis County. His family and two children live in the area and he’s described by family and friends as being “close with his children and sees both of them regularly.”
For most of the past 30 years, Carbo was steadily employed on the Iron Range with companies that include Northwest Air, Target, Minnesota Diversified Industries, Reptron, NHS Northstar and most recently Range Center until his arrest. His jobs at NHS and Range Center provided “direct care to people who suffer from mental illness, traumatic brain injuries and other disabilities.”
But Carbo also had brushes with the law and a short arrest record.
In 1988, two years after the Daugherty murder, Carbo was convicted of second-degree burglary. In 1990, he was convicted of first-degree burglary. He has other convictions for careless driving in 2002 and driving without insurance in 2007, but for the past 13 years he has a clean record and nothing more than traffic violations for more than three decades.
His attorney, Schmid, described Carbo as having a drug and alcohol problem when he was “much younger” but now he only drinks “a few times every month” and claimed he hasn’t had substance abuse issues for nearly 20 years.
Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Christopher Florey represented the prosecution at Thursday’s hearing and pointed to Carbo’s bail study after his July arrest as a relevant example for the court to highlight. In that study, Florey said, Carbo recalled a 2002 chemical dependency test and “admitted he did lie throughout his entire assessment to get through it.”
Letters of support
The 17 letters included in his Aug. 21 court filing portray the life of a middle class man on the Iron Range. He worked hard, was a loving family member and was not prone to violence. The painting drastically differed from the details laid out in court records describing Daugherty's gruesome murder.
Birdie Landacre, who was Carbo’s supervisor at Range Center, wrote that she knew him since sixth grade and thought he was a “reliable worker” who was “friendly and outgoing.” “Always very calm and respectful to the people he served,” she wrote.
Michelle Kuzma, wrote a letter describing Carbo as a “second dad/uncle to me” and “the kindest, most loving and caring person in me & my family’s life.”
Carey Wiroda and her children lived with Carbo in 2009 and again in 2013. She wrote that he always kept his cool and never raised his voice when angry, and her children said they’ve never seen him violent or aggressive.
“His entire career was based around caring for others and being a voice for them when they need it,” wrote niece Jennifer Wersal.
Richard Jenkins said Carbo, his step-son, is a “jolly person” who was never violent and a “good son and great father” who “has never raised a hand to me or his mother or anyone that I know of.”
His daughter, Audrey Carbo, called him “one of the kindest men anyone could meet … the best father I could ever ask for.”
Starr said he wasn’t surprised by Carbo’s letters of support, but questions if some of the authors knew of his criminal history. “I doubt if any of those people believe he committed this offense based on how they know him,” the judge said. “That’s not surprising because they know him in a certain way … he’s been to prison. It happened a long time ago, but it did happen.”
Questioning the reliability of DNA evidence
Amanda Jelle, an Arrowhead Regional Corrections probation officer, recommended the $1 million bail for Carbo in the Aug. 4 bail study, according to court records filed by Schmid. She made her decision based on the “nature of the offense and the risk to community safety” while also alleging that Carbo “has managed to avert apprehension for the offense he is now charged with for over three decades.”
She also noted a Minnesota Pretrial Assessment Tool: Carbo scored a 24 on the pretrial release evaluation — 12 points on seriousness of the charge, 11 for past criminal history and one point for his age at the time of his first conviction — placing him in the “moderate risk” range.
Schmid argued that Jelle didn’t specify any facts that make the defendant a risk and goes against the presumption of innocence and called the amount of bail “unconstitutionally excessive.”
He said that the American Bar Association has been increasingly instructing courts to “reject a flat correlation charge seriousness and a determination concerning release” and that the non-monetary conditions of a supervised release with GPS monitoring will ensure Carbo’s appearance at future court dates. The defense further argued that evidence doesn’t support monetary bail conditions, noting that Carbo’s last significant criminal case was a burglary conviction in 1990.
Schmid added that the alleged DNA of his client found on Daugherty’s body is the only evidence provided by prosecutors, without non-DNA evidence that could implicate Carbo.
“The court cannot assume that strength of the state’s DNA evidence from the complaint alone,” Schmid wrote, citing a 2019 rape charge that was dismissed after a DNA test was mixed up through the BCA. “Information contained in laboratory records frequently reveal amibuties, mistakes and/or misinterpretations that can affect both the strength and integrity of DNA evidence.”
Starr said the court has to assume the DNA evidence is accurate and that there’s probable cause to support the charge, but noted in denying the supervised release request that there are “serious questions about the reliability of the DNA evidence, in particular.” He was referring to the familial DNA method that put Carbo on their radar. Schmid said he was aware of only one other case in Minnesota using the method.
Schmid’s filing went on to detail how factors of Carbo’s release would be addressed: he has family ties to the area with his mom, step-father, sister and children all residing in Chisholm, Hibbing and Virginia; and he’s been gainfully employed most of the past 30 years through NHS Northstar and Range Center where he provided care to vulnerable adults.
Carbo doesn’t have “significant financial resources,” the filing states, earning $11.61 an hour at Range Center before his arrest and doesn’t have the resources to post bail.
Schmid wrote that his client only missed one court date for a driving without insurance charge in 2007, that his criminal history has been clean for 13 years and the letters describe a nonviolent person, who is not a threat to society, with no drug, excessive alcohol or mental health concerns.
He added that Carbo also never fled to avoid prosecution during his previous convictions.
Florey, the assistant county attorney, said the nature of the charges presented significant safety risks to the public because it was a murder, with a rape involved, where the perpetrator entered someone’s home to committ the offense.
He noted Carbo is a longtime community member, but he hasn’t “been in the community with a second-degree murder charge and potential [Department of Corrections] time hanging over his head.”
He added: “He absolutely has a motive or something to make him run if he does get out.”
Carbo is scheduled to appear for his contested omnibus hearing on Sept. 17.
Eric Killelea contributed to this report.
