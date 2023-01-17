The Minnesota Supreme Court has rejected a petition by Mesabi Metallics to review two lower-court rulings on the termination of state mineral leases at the Mesabi Metallics iron ore project near Nashwauk.
The court on Tuesday issued an order on its ruling.
“It is hereby ordered that the petition of Mesabi Metallics Company, LLC, et al., for further review is denied.”
The order is signed by Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Lorie S. Gildea.
The order marks the end of the road in Minnesota for Mesabi Metallics legal appeal on the termination of mineral leases by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on about 2,664 acres of state land at the site of the Mesabi Metallics project.
“The Minnesota Supreme Court’s decision to deny Mesabi Metallics’ petition for review concludes the litigation over the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ termination of the state mineral leases previously held by Mesabi Metallics,” the DNR said Tuesday in a statement. “The decision paves the way for the DNR to advance discussions with credible miners. Our focus remains on bringing the state ore in the Nashwauk area into production and generating revenues for K-12 public education, the state university system and local communities.”
Ore at the site is among the highest-quality remaining on the Iron Range.
Interested parties are expected in coming weeks to seek the leases from the DNR.
“The DNR anticipates it may receive multiple proposals for the leasing and development of the state ore near Nashwauk in coming weeks,” the DNR said. “The DNR will carefully evaluate options for future development of the state ore to determine which option is in the best interest of the state and can bring reliable royalty revenues to the local communities and other beneficiaries. The state minerals near Nashwauk remain some of the most valuable iron ore resources in Minnesota. The DNR is committed to securing fair compensation and lease terms for the state as we determine the best path forward for the development of these resources.”
Mesabi Metallics said it acknowledges the decision and plans to move ahead with the project.
“Notwithstanding this decision, the Mesabi Metallics project remains compelling and exciting,” the company said Tuesday in a statement. “As the project moves forward, it will provide immense benefits for the local community in and around Nashwauk, Itasca County and the State of Minnesota, and create multi-generational new jobs and opportunities in Northern Minnesota.”
