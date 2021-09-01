HIBBING – Three local daycare providers were recently awarded grants through the Emergency Childcare Grant Program — a partnership between the Northland Foundation and the St. Louis County Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.
“Northeastern Minnesota has the highest shortage of childcare slots in the state, so we’re always looking for ways to support child care providers,” said Northland Foundation Chief Executive Officer Zane Bail in a recent interview.
The Northland Foundation announced that Kiddy Karousel Childcare Center of Hibbing, Children of Grace Childcare & Education Center in Hibbing, and Brandie’s Little Bear Learning Center of Eveleth were each awarded $4,500 Emergency Childcare Grants.
In March 2020, the Northland Foundation launched the emergency program for childcare providers, because of the pandemic, and once a survey opened for the program, there were 350 applications, she said.
Northland Foundation followed up on that survey to ensure the childcare centers applying met the qualification of serving 51% of low to moderate income (LMI) families.
“We worked with child care directors who were interested in working through a survey process to see if their program served enough families that meet the LMI guidelines,” Bail explained in an email.
Kiddy Karousel is a childcare center serving children from 6 weeks to 12 years, and is celebrating its 50th year in business this year.
Pat Ives, director of Kiddy Karousel, recalled that on June 24 she was notified by the Northland Foundation that the center was approved for a $4,500 Emergency Childhood Grant.
“We deeply appreciate all you are doing to ensure that children of emergency and essential care workers have childcare during the pandemic,” it read.
Ives said this latest grant is another example of the Northland Foundation’s dedication to early childhood education.
“We’ve been fortunate,” Ives said.“We have always received good support, and the Northland Foundation is a huge supporter of early childhood education in our region, and has always supported Kiddie Karousel.
Ives said the Emergency Childcare Grant helped fund summer curriculum enhancement.
“So, we were able to take children on field trips and not charge parents,” Ives said.
The Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Olcott Park in Virginia, and a miniature golf outing were among the activities made possible.
Children of Grace opened in 2003 and is a ministry of Grace Lutheran church, serving kids 6 to 12 years.
Kair Wilburn, previous director of Children of Grace, applied for the grant and shared her thoughts on the impact.
“It has definitely meant a lot — we were able to replace equipment during COVID, where we wouldn’t have otherwise.”
Among the additions was preschool friendly equipment that is more durable than existing equipment, and a new climbing structure for outside that is four feet high.
Wilburn said the school age children enjoyed new games and extra activities available for them during the summer months as well.
They were also able to redo the food prep area with stainless steel, making it easier to sanitize, according to Wilburn.
Brandees Little Bear Daycare has been open for about one year now, and serves children from six weeks to 12 years.
“It’s been a tough year,” Brandi Folken, director, said Monday.
At present the daycare is again experiencing a closure due to COVID, according to Folken.
Grants such as the Emergency Childhood Grant Program have made it possible to keep the daycare open.
“Without all of the grants we received this past year, there’s no way we would have been able to stay open,” she said.
Folken said the Learning Center used the $4,500 grant from the Emergency Childhood Grant Program to purchase items for children to use while doing homework during distance learning, including iPads, laptops, desks and chairs.
Bail said the Northland Foundation continues to look for ways to support childcare providers, including offering training that goes beyond state licensing.
