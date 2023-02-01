Here are the members of the Northeast Range Band and staff members who were all smiles after receiving a check from Fortune Bay Resort Casino for over $1,500. The money will be used to offset expenses for the band's April trip to Orlando, Fla.
BABBITT— The outpouring of community support that began last fall for the Northeast Range School Band’s trip to Florida continues as the calendar marches toward spring.
“There has been a wonderful response in support of our students from many local businesses,” said High School Band Director Christine Mackai as she and her class accepted a check for over $1,500 from Fortune Bay’s Ticket In Ticket Out promotion. “This donation is very appreciated.”
All monies raised will offset expenses for the band’s April trip to Orlando, Florida. The students will be participating in the Universal Studios Instrumental workshop, where they will be under the guidance of a college music professor. However, the kids will also get a chance to be kids as they’ll take a trip to Disney World and spend a day at the Kennedy Space Center.
“The students really have put in their hard work fundraising,” said Mackai, who is also the school’s 4th grade teacher. “We have had a great pasty sale with the help of the Eveleth Masonic Lodge this fall.”
She added that a spaghetti feed and raffle at the Northeast Range school took place a few weeks ago, and plans are firming up for a live plant fundraiser.
“The plants/flowers are a little early in selling this year, but the profit will go towards this year’s trip with the plants/flowers arriving in May as usual,” said Mackai. “Our Music Booster Club is also contributing some funding for the students going on the trip. There has been a great response to all their efforts to help alleviate their costs!”
Fortune Bay Resort Casino’s Ticket In Ticket Out promotion rotates every one to two months before a new charitable need is fulfilled. Guests either leave a cash donation or a cashed-out ticket in a donation box on the casino’s main floor. Once the month is over, Fortune Bay adds $500 to the total.
“We’re always looking for ways to help out in fundraising efforts like these,” said Fortune Bay’s Director of Public Relations Brian K. Anderson. “It was great to visit the kids in their class, as they are really looking forward to this upcoming trip. Miss Mackai and Amanda Koivisto deserve a lot of credit for the work they are doing on behalf of the band.”
Mackai said the students have been overly pleased with how much support they have received. She said a few years ago, the band went on a trip, but it was done via a coach bus.
“This time, we will be flying, which will give the kids more time for music workshops and hopefully well-deserved sunshine,” she said. “We have six outstanding seniors who have proven to be great leaders over the past years, and this will be an excellent send-off for them. Some students have never been on a plane, so this will be a trip with LOTS of memories!
Both Mackai and Koivisto, who is the Indigenous Support Advocate I at Northeast Range and plays a major role with the school’s music booster organization, have senior boys in the band, who will be making the trip. However, Makai added that in some sense, all of the kids are family to them.
“We have really gotten to know and grow as a band with all the students,” said Mackai, who also thanked Chandra Koivisto for helping keep track of fundraisers and financial activities. “We may or not get weepy when the trip and the school year ends.”
Fundraising efforts will continue for the group, and Mackai urged the public to make plans to come out for the band’s spring concert on April 20th.
“We ask the community to help donate toward the trip,” said Mackai. “Any amount helps and will show the kids how much support they have from our communities.”
If you would like to donate for their trip, please send a check to:
