Support continues to come in for Northeast Range's band trip

Here are the members of the Northeast Range Band and staff members who were all smiles after receiving a check from Fortune Bay Resort Casino for over $1,500. The money will be used to offset expenses for the band's April trip to Orlando, Fla.

 SUBMITTED

BABBITT— The outpouring of community support that began last fall for the Northeast Range School Band’s trip to Florida continues as the calendar marches toward spring.

“There has been a wonderful response in support of our students from many local businesses,” said High School Band Director Christine Mackai as she and her class accepted a check for over $1,500 from Fortune Bay’s Ticket In Ticket Out promotion. “This donation is very appreciated.”

