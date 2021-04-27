DULUTH — The Superior National Forest will begin providing services and collecting fees at fee campgrounds in early May. Opening dates for the 23 fee campgrounds vary by ranger district. While the forest plans on the opening dates below, winter weather conditions may affect the forest’s ability to provide services. All guests are encouraged to check the status of a campground prior to arrival in early spring by checking the forest website or calling the appropriate district office.
Superior National Forest fee campground opening dates:
Gunflint Ranger District – campgrounds scheduled to be open on May 8.
Kawishiwi Ranger District – campgrounds scheduled to be open in early May.
Fall Lake Campground - May 1
Birch Campground – May 5
Fenske Campground – May 5
South Kawishiwi River Campground - May 5
La Croix Ranger District – campgrounds scheduled to be open on May 10.
Laurentian Ranger District – campgrounds scheduled to be open in early May.
Cadotte Lake Campground – May 1
Whiteface Reservoir Campground – May 1
Pfeiffer Lake Campground – May 10
Tofte Ranger District – campgrounds scheduled to be open on May 8.
Additional camping opportunities on the forest:
The forest will begin maintaining facilities at its 18 rustic campgrounds on May 1, 2020. Rustic campgrounds are free of charge and available year-round, first come, first serve.
There are also 254 backcountry campsites on the forest that offer remote paddling, camping and fishing. Here you can experience solitude without reservations, fees or permits and still have a fire grate and wilderness latrine.
Fee campgrounds are generally open May – September and may be reserved at Recreation.gov. See the forest’s camping guide and the forest website for more information. Please remember to recreate responsibly when enjoying your national forest lands.
