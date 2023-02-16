HIBBING—Sunrise Bakery, which is entering its 110th year of providing local ethnic food and is in its fourth generation, is being recognized for its dedication to its roots and heritage.

The Hibbing business received the 2022 Business of the Year by the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce. Owners, Paul and Hanna Forti, were recognized at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner on Feb. 3.

