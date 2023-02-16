Sunrise Bakery began on Pine Street and old North Hibbing in 1913. Italian immigrant Giulius Forti started the bakery. Sunrise Bakery now it it’s fourth generation of family owners was recognized for its commitment to heritage and its roots. Photo from Sunrise Bakery’s website
Sunrise Bakery received the 2022 Business of the Year by the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce. Owners, Paul and Hanna Forti, were recognized at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner on Feb. 3.
HIBBING—Sunrise Bakery, which is entering its 110th year of providing local ethnic food and is in its fourth generation, is being recognized for its dedication to its roots and heritage.
The Hibbing business received the 2022 Business of the Year by the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce. Owners, Paul and Hanna Forti, were recognized at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner on Feb. 3.
“The recognition from the Chamber is meaningful,” said Paul Forti. “It is a reminder that all the long hours that go into small business positively impact people, as you hope they do. It is particularly meaningful to receive the honor as we enter into our 110th year in business.”
Sunrise Bakery began on Pine Street in old North Hibbing in 1913. Italian immigrant Giulius Forti started the bakery. When the town moved, it moved to Park Addition, and then in 2018 to its current location. It’s main store is located on 1st Avenue in Hibbing and the wholesale business is on Diane Lane.
“We hope to create a space for the community to gather and enjoy good food,” said Forti. “Community spaces that foster interaction and camaraderie build relationships and ultimately, communities. We hope to be a welcoming space for all community members.”
Hibbing Area Chamber President Shelly Hanson said nominations for Business of the Year are from the community and then the nominations go in front of the Board of Directors for a vote based on the criteria.
She stated the criteria for the award is demonstrated growth and stability, excellence and / or innovation in their field, dedication and service to the community and chamber, longevity of the business and loyalty to employees, special contributions of leadership and mentoring of others, support and promotion of the region, chamber, and business community.
“Sunrise has shown a dedication to their roots & heritage while expanding into new services,” indicated Hanson, while reading one of the nominations. “Their new restaurant has successfully brought a new type of food offering to Hibbing and withstood the test of COVID-19. Their cheerful, old-world atmosphere & small town service are a warm and bright new space in Hibbing.”
Sunrise’s retail store offers fresh baked breads and goods, espresso, donuts and wood-fired pizza. Their production facility wholesales to a variety of grocery stores, retail stores and restaurants. They also offer mail order and drop ship orders to customers all over the country, according to Forti.
Sunrise brings “our community together with tradition and the best pizza and bread on the Iron Range,” as written in another submission, according to Hanson.
The Italian bread that was started by scratch by Giulius Forti is still made that way today. Sunrise added homemade pizza continuing its century of baking from scratch.
“Sunrise Bakery also has a long history of crafting a variety of local ethnic foods,” said the Fortis. “We hope to keep those traditions alive and available for future generations.”
