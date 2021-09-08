The Hibbing Elks Lodge helped the high school "Stuff the Bus" by asking for donations at their recent vendor event. Pictured with the school supplies that were collected are Anne Swanson, the event coordinator; Patty Theisen, secretary of the Elks Lodge, and Kari Kilen representative for Touchstone Crystal. All three ladies are Elk members. Everyone is welcome to shop at the monthly events which are held at the Lodge on the third Thursday of the month.
