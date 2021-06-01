MENOMONIE, Wis. — The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester.

The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Students named to the Dean's List include the following:

Skyler Webb, Senior, BS management, Embarrass

Dylan Mattson, Junior, BS business administration, Hibbing

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments