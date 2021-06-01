CROOKSTON, Minn. — Students named to the spring semester 2021 Chancellor's List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar. To qualify for a place on the Chancellor's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.00 grade point average.

Students named to the Chancellor's List include the following:

Elizabeth Austin and Ashley Daniels, both of Hibbing

Mary Burke of Virginia

