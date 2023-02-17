Elder shares Native American culture

Bois Forte Elder Karen Drift tells Native American winter stories and talks about culture and language to a group of children at Greenhaven Elementary in Hibbing.

 Photo Submitted

CHISHOLM/HIBBING—A Native American teacher and tribal elder recently shared traditional Native American winter storytelling with elementary students in the Chisholm School District and Hibbing School District.

Karen Drift, a Bois Forte Elder from Nett Lake presented at the Washington, Lincoln and Greenhaven Schools in Hibbing and at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary and Chisholm Elementary last week.

