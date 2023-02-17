CHISHOLM/HIBBING—A Native American teacher and tribal elder recently shared traditional Native American winter storytelling with elementary students in the Chisholm School District and Hibbing School District.
Karen Drift, a Bois Forte Elder from Nett Lake presented at the Washington, Lincoln and Greenhaven Schools in Hibbing and at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary and Chisholm Elementary last week.
Chaz Wagner, Indian Homeschool Liaison for the Hibbing School District and Chisholm School District, said elders took advantage of the long winter months to educate children and entertain them through traditional storytelling.
“Stories are kind of like legend stories and in the stories there’s a lot of teachings, there’s teachings within teachings,” Wagner said. “Back in the old days, they didn’t have TV, computers, and resources like they have now. That’s why these traditional storytellings are so valuable. This was the time the elders spoke to the children.”
Rhonda Gabrielson, a school social worker at Greenhaven Elementary said having these presentations is a fun and educational experience for both students and staff, teaching cultural awareness and inclusion.
“These experiences help students feel connected and fosters a respect for diversity,” Gabrielson said.
Drift said she started her presentation by introducing herself in her native language, and then told them how she grew up in a traditional home where no English was spoken.
“And I told them it would be good for them to learn other race languages, and I told them how it was when I was a kid,” Drift said. “I never had no Christmas, or no Thanksgiving, none of that—I never got Christmas presents, we didn’t have electric lights or running water. We burned firewood and ate off the land—deer, rabbit, ducks and fish.”
Drift said she told the children how her grandma’s people lived in wigwams and tipis and how she and her family lived in log houses.
During the presentation, Drift told the children three stories about Nanabozho: The story of Nanabozho and the waboos (rabbit); how they didn’t have firewood back and the day and Nanabozho found fire for his grandma, Nokomis; and a story about back in time when all birds were white and you could only tell them apart by the sounds they made, and Nanabozho, “the trickster” gave them different colors.
“I told them how important the eagle was to the indians, because the eagle could fly the highest and could see and hear, and about the eagle feather,” Drift said.
Drift said she invited a teacher and some students up and helped them introduce themselves in native language.
“Little ones have a voice for that—if an older person tried, they don’t have the dialect,” she said.
Recently turning 77, Drift is a teacher at the Nett Lake School and does presentations on native language at other schools. She also hosts a language show on KBFT Radio. Drift said she and Harvey Thompson are the two remaining elders in Bois Forte who teach the native language, and that she wonders what will happen when they’re gone.
“I’ll go until I can’t go anymore,” Drift said. “I love teaching the little kids the language and anyone who wants to learn.”
