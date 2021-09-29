COLERAINE — Greenway High School is using homecoming week and a change drive fundraiser to support our nation’s wounded veterans through Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) and its free programs and services. Many wounded veterans face significant challenges when they return to civilian life, and through the generous support of community events like Greenway’s, donors, and corporate partners, WWP provides them support, wherever they are in their journey to recovery.
Through the school’s efforts throughout homecoming week, Greenway students and staff are supporting our nation’s warriors by connecting them with programs and services that help them live healthier, active lifestyles. Through physical fitness activities, nutrition classes, and wellness training provided by Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), wounded veterans can reduce stress and depression, while being provided skills needed to live a healthy lifestyle, regardless of injury.
To learn more about Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), please visit: https://goo.gl/Ag5BEX.
“With Veterans Day right around the corner, I can’t think of a better fundraiser to support. The Greenway School District has always had amazing community support and this is just a small gesture that we can provide back, especially to our veterans, through the Wounded Warrior Project.” said GHS Principal Jeff Britten
---
About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.