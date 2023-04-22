VIRGINIA—Adult clients in Arrowhead Center Inc.’s substance abuse treatment programs repeatedly express the exact same sentiment: Early resources would have been helpful in shaping the outcome of their lives in relation to addiction.
Had they learned important skills—like healthy ways to cope with stress and trauma—at a younger age, they might be in a better place now, said Arrowhead Center Treatment Director Rachel Olivanti.
Much the same can be said in the realm of mental health.
The sooner kids have access to mental health resources, “the better the chances are for a better outcome,” said Annmarie Florest, CEO of Range Mental Health Center (RMHC).
Early intervention can significantly impact a young person’s ability to provide for themselves, positively affect their relationships with others, and prevent risks, such as suicide, she said.
Openly discussing mental health from a young age also makes it easier for youth to identify and share their issues with those who can provide help, as well as “make it easier for them to talk to their friends” about struggles, she added.
“We don’t want to lose our kids to substance abuse or suicide,” which are increasing risks for adolescents, Florest said.
Leaders of the two nonprofits recognized the stronger influence each entity could offer to kids by working together. A few months ago, Arrowhead Center and RMHC announced a new collaboration to bring services and resources together in the Iron Range schools.
“There has been some historic competition across agencies, but we realized we are not serving the community well by not working together,” Florest said.
The collaboration also addresses a shortage of therapists and practitioners within the fields, she said. “Neither has the staff or ability to do it all.”
The partnership between agencies took some first steps last week with presentations at the Cherry High School, and the North Woods in Cook, and Northeast Range in Babbitt schools.
Speakers talked to students about their own mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) stories.
Kids “really connect more with the real-life journey of people,” said St. Louis County Sheriff Deputy Brock Kick, a St. Louis County school resource officer, who helped coordinate the presentations with the two agencies.
The students last week, he said, “were definitely engaged in the presentations. Several connected really well. There were many positive reviews from students and staff.”
Similar talks are part of the plan as the collaboration moves forward, said Olivanti and Florest. Many professionals in the fields have their own history of mental health and substance abuse issues, which opens up the conversations with adolescents, they said.
RMHC has had a presence in a number of Iron Range schools for many years, with mental health programming and therapists and practitioners working with kids.
Arrowhead Center will supplement that with SUD services.
“By coming together, our agencies will be able to provide innovative, evidenced-based care to adolescents on the Iron Range,” said Christy Dreshar, co-executive director of Arrowhead Center.
Other programs will include support groups, where kids can talk about struggles, including parental or sibling chemical dependency. Groups aim to be a safe place, where kids can “talk about things they are going through, not just mental health or substance abuse,” Olivanti said.
A group that has started at the East Range Academy of Technology and Science (ERATS) already had 10 to 15 students per week voluntarily participating, she said. “That’s a great start.”
Students feel more comfortable in a familiar school setting, leaders of both agencies noted.
Studies have also shown that young people who use drugs have a much higher risk of becoming addicted, in particular because their brains are still developing they are far more susceptible to the powerful mood and mind-altering properties of drugs and alcohol.
Collaborative programming will begin with schools that already have RMHC services, but “we hope to be all of the schools by next year,” Olivanti said.
Packaging mental health and substance abuse services is important because often the “the two go hand-in-hand,” Florest said. People undergoing mental health issues such as depression may use substances as a coping mechanism, Florest said. Alcohol is also a depressant and can increase depression symptoms. Each can lead to the other, and often people experience a bit of both.
Olivanti said adolescent drug abuse is becoming more dangerous, not only only on the Iron Range, but across the country. Often drugs are laced with the highly deadly drug, fentanyl, as well with methenamine or marijuana. Young people also often do what’s referred to as a “dump cup”—gathering all sorts of prescription medications from home medicine cabinets and mixing them randomly together. Those buying and taking the cups “don’t know what they are getting,” and many drugs will interact hazardously with others, Olivanti said.
As the collaboration continues, there will likely be a need for trained community volunteers, she added.
Chemical dependency and mental health specialities across the country have been forced, due to staffing shortages, to come up with creative solutions, Florest said.
Arrowhead Center and RMHC are no different.
But, ultimately, the partnership is about reaching kids and providing them with resources at a vulnerable age.
“It’s a good thing to put resources out there … in as many routes as we can to students,” Kick said. “The more agencies collaborate, the better.”
“It’s really exciting to work together. There is such a better chance of meeting the needs in the community if we pool our teams together and see who has the resources to do what when,” Florest said.
It also makes community members feel comfortable using both agencies, she added. “Strong relationships do better work.”
“We are really excited to work with RMHC,” Olivanti said. The partnership will surely build trust with adolescents and “make a difference in their lives.”
