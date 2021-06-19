Leah Lampi and Cadence Roberts, of Chisholm, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Kingsleigh Cadence Lampi-Roberts, born May 20, 2021, at Essentia Health-Virginia.
Kingsleigh weighed 6 lbs. 12 oz. at birth and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Dale and Debra Lampi of Iron, and Ryan Roberts of Hibbing and Gretchen Moe.
Great-grandparents are Don Roberts, Carole Moe and Richard Lampi.
