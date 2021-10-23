Matt and Nicole Farden of Hibbing, along with Jackson and Ryder, announce the arrival of their son and brother, Wyatt Lee Farden.
He was born on July 1, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. He weighed 8 lbs. 6 oz. and was 20 inches long at birth.
Maternal grandparents are Sue and Kevin Zallar and Craig and Margaret Johnson. Paternal grandfather is Duane Farden.
Great-grandparents are Betty Brletich, Shirley Szweduik and Sheila and Jerry Dropp.
