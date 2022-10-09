Steelworkers unite for fair contract

United Steelworkers members from across the region marched through Virginia Saturday morning to support the need for a fair contract with U.S. Steel at the Minntac and Keetac plants. Contract talks have resumed between the union and company after being stalled.

 MARK SAUER

With a wife and family, high-quality health care and competitive wages are top-of-mind for Pat Manee.

“Keeping our health care is big,” Manee, of Floodwood, a millwright at United States Steel Corp.’s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron said. “I have two daughters who are both in college and I’d like to keep what we have. Wage increases would also be nice.”

