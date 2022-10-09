Steelworkers unite for fair contract

With a wife and family, high-quality health care and competitive wages are top-of-mind for Pat Manee.
“Keeping our health care is big,” Manee, of Floodwood, a millwright at United States Steel Corp.’s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron said. “I have two daughters who are both in college and I’d like to keep what we have. Wage increases would also be nice.”
Manee, along with several hundred United Steelworkers (USW) members from across the Iron Range and beyond, marched down Virginia’s Chestnut Street Saturday chanting, ‘What do we want? - fair contract. When do we want it? - now. If we can’t get it? - shut it down.”
The march and a rally in front of USW Local 1938 union hall came as USW and United States Steel negotiators are back at the bargaining table in Pittsburgh, attempting to reach agreement on a new labor contract.
The two sides in July began negotiations, but have so far not been able to come to terms.
Keeping their current health care plan is a No. 1 concern of steelworkers at U.S. Steel Iron Range taconite plants.
“The biggest issue is my health care for my wife and kids,” Paul Coombe, of Fayal Township, a safety representative at Minntac Mine said. “I have two boys ages 14 and 12 and one of them recently broke his ankle. I sure hope they would listen to our voices. We’re not asking for everything. We just want a fair deal.”
However, USW officials say there’s still a long way to go.
Steve Bonach, USW Local 1938 president at Minntac Mine, said Saturday via text from Pittsburgh that United States Steel has not moved on its health care proposal.
“That’s unacceptable to our members along with other key issues,” Bonach said. “We will continue to work toward a good fair contract our membership deserves.”
Tawnya Gustafson, USW Local 2660 vice president at U.S. Steel’s Keetac in Keewatin, said health care is critical for steelworkers along with wages, pensions, retirees, and profit sharing.
“Health care is a huge thing,” Gustafson said. “We go out there every single day and we work hard, we hurt our bodies. We take time away from our kids and our families. This is what we do. Half of our health care is because of what we do out at the plant. They need to take care of us. I would say 50 percent of the reason why we go to the doctor is because of how hard we work out at the plant.”
Emil Ramirez, USW District 11 director, who led USW labor contract negotiations with iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., spoke at the rally.
Votes cast by USW members on tentative labor contract agreements with Cleveland-Cliffs will be counted next week, he said.
Those contracts would cover USW members at Hibbing Taconite Co. near Chisholm and Hibbing, Minorca Mine near Virginia and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes.
USW leaders, rank-and-file members and USW retirees from Hibbing Taconite, Minorca Mine and United Taconite, rallied Saturday with fellow USW members from Minntac Mine and Keetac.
Talks with U.S. Steel aren’t going well, Ramirez said.
“We’re a long ways apart,” Ramirez said. “We’re trying to get a deal here. But now we’re at least back at the table, hopefully things will start turning, and we will get a fair contract for everyone.”
As essential workers, steelworkers worked straight through the pandemic, Ramirez said.
“Our steelworker members and our members at U.S. Steel locals worked through the pandemic even before there was treatment,” Ramirez said. “You had to show up in high risk conditions every day and and didn’t know if you were going to take COVID home to your wife and kids. Schools got shut down and during that time we didn’t get much help from U.S. Steel. Forty-four hundred U.S. Steel employees contracted COVID during that time and we lost seven USW members.”
During the same period, U.S. Steel reported record profits, Ramirez said.
The company estimates it will earn $500 million in profit during the third quarter of 2022, he said.
“Dave Burritt (U.S. Steel president and CEO) needs to realize we have a great contract with Cleveland-Cliffs,” Ramirez said. “I just think the company needs to keep pace with what we’re doing at the other mines and steel companies in the country.”
Steelworkers on Saturday also pointed to U.S. Steel profits.
“I appreciate my job,” Dean Vincent, of Fayal Township, a millwright at a Minntac Mine agglomerator. “But it seems to be that they want more from us in concessions in health care. It’s terrible. The company is making record profits. There’s too much corporate greed out there. I just don’t get corporate anymore.”
As health care costs continue to rise, Keith Berdice of Aurora, said health care, other benefits and retiree protections, are huge to everyone.
“It’s the cap on the healthcare,” Berdice said. “And they’ve been pushing and don’t want to give us a raise.”
Berdice said the company also needs to be reminded that USW members went without a raise for several years when the industry went into slump.
“They forget back in 2015 when we went three years without a raise,” Berdice said. “What we’re doing here today is showing our solidarity and that we have solidarity. We work hard for them and we deserve a fair contract.”
It’s possible USW members at U.S. Steel Iron Range facilities could next take a strike vote.
“Things aren’t going that well,” John Arbogast, USW District 11 staff representative said. “There’s not a lot of movement. Maybe the next step is a strike vote and they’ll figure out how serious we are. If we have to, we will walk these streets and be one day longer and one day stronger, right?”
For now, workers are doing their jobs as normal, Casey Clover of Hibbing, a concentrator attendant said.
But if negotiations continue to drag on, attitudes could change, he said.
“It’s okay for now, I think,” Clover said. “But if this starts dragging out longer, it will turn sour, I think.”
Ramirez called on steelworkers to remain unified.
“We’ve had strikes up here,” Ramirez said. “I’m not saying that’s going to happen. But we want the same type of contract we got with the other company, Cleveland-Cliffs, that we deal with. The only way we’re going to get a fair contract is to stand in solidarity like we are today.”
A similar USW rally is Tuesday in Northwest Indiana.
