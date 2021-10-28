Steelworkers from across the country — including the Iron Range — teamed up Thursday morning to call for swift action on infrastructure investment and passage of the $1.75 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in a virtual Capitol Hill briefing.
Getting the act through Congress is vital to America’s supply chain and the steel industry, said Jaime Winger, who works at United Taconite and is the president of United Steelworkers Local 6860.
The area’s taconite plants are at the beginning of the supply chain for the steel industry and passage of the act is vital to many related businesses, according to Winger, who spoke at the virtual briefing.
“We are proud to supply America with environmentally-friendly iron ore pellets that serve as the irreplaceable raw material used to make the steel that supports American infrastructure and national security,’’ Winger said. The pellets go into products that construct the nation’s infrastructure, he added, from steel plates for bridges, telecommunications infrastructure, ships, submarines and more.
“This bill will have an impact on the amount of product that we make,’’ he said. “Our facility’s work is critical to our nation’s infrastructure needs.’’
Demand is high for pellets right now, Winger stated, and the act would help keep taconite plant employees working if demand drops.
“We are also an important part of the local economy,’’ he said, with negotiated wages and benefits positively impacting city and state payrolls by about $86 million in the region.
“We have to invest (in infrastructure). Someone has to mine the iron and make the steel for these fixes.’’
Thursday’s briefing included workers from Colorado, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.
Together, they addressed how comprehensive infrastructure investment drawing on American-made materials will provide widespread economic opportunity, strengthen domestic supply chains and spur job growth in communities across the country.
The USW kicked off its “We Supply America” campaign earlier this year, engaging in a nationwide call to improve the country’s physical and social infrastructures. They are now urging Congress to remain focused on the numerous ways the pending infrastructure bills will benefit workers as the U.S. House approaches its Oct. 31 deadline, a USW news release said.
Roy Houseman, the legislative director for USW, said the act comes at a “pivotal juncture of moving our economy forward.’’
“It’s time to stop screwing around,’’ said USW International President Tom Conway, because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for jobs and for the country.
The package of traditional infrastructure projects includes $550 billion in new infrastructure spending on a multitude of transportation, water and wastewater, clean energy and broadband expansion projects. The Senate previously voted 69-30 for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“The investment will directly impact our business,’’ said USW Local President Eric Ludwig, who works at Evraz in Pueblo, Colo. EVRAZ is a vertically integrated steel, mining and vanadium business with operations across the globe, including 715 employees in Pueblo. “Generations of our family have worked here,’’ he added.
“America’s infrastructure needs to be revitalized,’’ said Donneta Williams USW Local 1025 president in Wilmington, N.C. The infrastructure plan provides $65 billion to address broadband network needs across the country. The Corning optical fiber manufacturing facility in Wilmington stands ready to supply the country with the broadband fiber they make, she added. “We need support from our local, state and national leaders.’’
“Our infrastructure has been neglected far too long,’’ said Pete Trinidad, president of USW Local 6787 at the Cleveland Cliffs steelmaking facility in Burns Harbor, Indiana. “We’re calling on our elected officials to help make this happen.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.