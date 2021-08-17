America's steelmakers are making record profits.
So are steelworkers who produce the iron ore pellets used to make steel.
Iron ore miners on Minnesota's Iron Range pocketed large profit sharing checks as United States Steel Corp. achieved strong second quarter financial performance.
“It was a good one,” Steve Bonach, United Steelworkers Local 1938 president at U.S. Steel's Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron said of the checks. “Hopefully, it continues. There's money to be made.”
Each steelworker at Minntac Mine, Keetac in Keewatin, and other unionized U.S. Steel facilities across the nation, received a profit sharing check of $9,400 gross (before taxes) for the second quarter, Bonach said.
The checks amount to $19.59 an hour for each employee for 480 hours worked during the quarter, he said.
In the span of a year, domestic steelmakers' bottom lines have reversed dramatically.
U.S. Steel reported net earnings of more than $1 billion for the second quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company incurred a net loss of $589 million.
“It was record profit for the company and it translated into good profit sharing,” Jake Friend, USW Local 2660 president at Keetac said. “Everybody expected it to be decent, but I think everybody was surprised. Prices of iron ore and steel are as high as they've ever been.”
The second quarter profit sharing was a record for U.S. Steel's represented employees, Amanda Malkowski, U.S. Steel lead, media relations said.
“U.S. Steel believes in pay for performance, and with near record year-over-year returns, our stockholders, employees and other stakeholders should benefit,” Malkowski said.
David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer, thanked employees in a second quarter earnings call for delivering record performance, working safely, and producing quality products to customers.
It's been years since steelworkers at U.S. Steel facilities have received that large of a profit sharing check, Bonach said
Profit sharing was negotiated into steelworker contracts in 2008, he said.
“It's something that was bargained for by steelworkers for the hard work of our people,” Bonach said. “In the last few years, we haven't gotten much.”
Minntac Mine has about 1,250 steelworkers. Keetac about 375.
Steelworkers at Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.'s Iron Range taconite facilities also receive profit sharing.
“There's language that assures us of a bite of the apple,” Chris Johnson, Hibbing Taconite Co Local 2705 president said. “The steel industry is doing well. Obviously, this infrastructure bill (in Congress) would help us out.”
Cleveland-Cliffs reported record quarterly revenue of $5 billion and record quarterly net income of $795 million.
In addition to Hibbing Taconite, Cleveland-Cliffs also owns and operates United Taconite, Minorca Mine, and Northshore Mining Co. Northshore is a non-union mine and taconite plant.
Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in the company's second quarter earnings statement that the Cliffs' team did a remarkable job in meeting steel demand in the first half of the year, overcoming the impact of an automotive chip shortage and limited rail and truck availability. Steel demand remains high, translating into higher contract prices later in 2021 and into 2022, he said.
Cleveland-Cliffs did not reply to an email for comment on second quarter profit sharing.
