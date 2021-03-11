Easton Pfeiffer has been as tough as iron in his battle against neuroblastoma.
So it's only fitting that Iron Range steelworkers have come to his aid.
Pfeiffer, eight, of Bovey, has undergone five rounds of chemotherapy, two surgeries, two stem cell transplants, 10 rounds of radiation, and six rounds of immunotherapy.
“We could not ask for a tougher kid,” Easton's mother, Samantha Pfeiffer, a registered nurse at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital in Grand Rapids said. “But when he's home, he's like a normal Easton. He's energetic, outgoing and likes to be outside riding his bike, fishing and camping.”
Easton's father Derek is a production truck driver at Hibbing Taconite Co.
Each day last week, United Steelworkers Local 2705 volunteers took donations at a Hibbing Taconite Co. gate to benefit Easton and his family.
One-by-one, as miners entered and exited the gate, they dropped donations into a plain brown manila envelope.
“The response was overwhelming,” Jessica Rootes, Women of Steel chair at Local 2705 said.“I don't think 75 percent even know them. But everybody gave something, including our salaried people and planners. It was our biggest gate drive ever.”
Easton's journey has been as rough and tumble as the hockey the slightly-built boy loves to play.
But the bubbly second-grader at Vandyke Elementary School in Coleraine, has displayed constant courage and strength.
At the hospital, he's even become pretty good at instructing nurses on what to do, Samantha Pfeiffer said with a laugh.
Easton has been fighting neuroblastoma since March 2017 when he began experiencing abdominal discomfort.
A series of tests followed by an MRI revealed a mass in his abdomen.
The diagnosis was stage four neuroblastoma.
A year-and-a-half of treatments at Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, put the disease into remission.
“They threw everything at him but the kitchen sink to get rid of it, which was their words,” Samantha Pfeiffer said. “He was in remission. But then bone marrow scans came back with neuroblastoma in it.”
Easton is currently traveling to Minneapolis every two weeks for five consecutive days of treatment. The process is then repeated possibly up to 17 times.
Derek and Samantha Pfeiffer have taken turns being with Easton during his week-long treatments.
That means each of them has to be away from their 12-hour shift jobs for extended periods.
“Easton does amazing well,” Samantha Pfeiffer said. “He doesn't mind going to the hospital. But he doesn't like the ride home so much.”
However, Easton is always happy to be back in Bovey, where home, hockey, and his two younger brothers Lincoln and Watson, await him.
Easton is a member of the Greenway mites hockey team.
At Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, longtime Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph visited Easton and played an indoor hockey game with him.
He's also received support from the local hockey association and players on the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs men's hockey team. The Bulldogs have invited him to a summer hockey camp.
Community members, along with local businesses and the Greenway Hockey Association, have also thrown their wholehearted support behind Easton, Samantha Pfeiffer said.
“The outpouring of love and prayer is so amazing,” she said. “Easton has the best army behind him. Easton is so blessed, we are thankful.”
Rootes met Easton for the first time this week, handing the family the gate drive proceeds.
“What a kid,” Rootes said. “What a little peanut. He's very polite. It's a terrific family.”
Besides pulling together to lift up the family, helping Easton lifted the spirits of miners, she said.
“It brought up morale at Hibbing Taconite, I think” Rootes said. “It was just everybody trying to help this family.”
Support from fellow miners means a lot, Derek Pfeiffer said.
“How do you even say thank you?,” he said. “I can't say thank you enough. I could spend the rest of my life thanking people and I wouldn't thank them enough.”
Super One also provided a gift card to the family.
Donations to help Easton can be made C/O Derek Pfeiffer at United Steelworkers Local 2705, 115 West Lake Street, Chisholm, Minn., 55719.
Donations can also be made through GoFundMe at: Eastons Race to Recovery from Neuroblastoma.
