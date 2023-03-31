Legislation that would update federal mine permitting processes has cleared a major body.
The U.S. House of Representatives on a 225-204 vote Thursday passed House Resolution 1, the “Lower Energy Costs Act.”
The act includes a Permitting for Mining Needs Act (PERMIT-MN), authored by Minnesota U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber of Hermantown.
“It passed in bipartisan fashion,” Stauber said Thursday of H.R 1. “We’re really excited to have the Senate take it up.”
Four Democrats voted for the Republican-authored bill.
The Lower Energy Costs Act, along with Stauber’s legislation, is an effort to unleash the full potential of America’s energy and mineral resources.
The Lower Energy Costs Act is aimed at lowering domestic energy costs by increasing American energy production, exports, infrastructure, and critical minerals processing by promoting transparency, accountability, permitting, production of American resources, and improving water quality certification and energy projects.”
Stauber’s legislation, H.R. 209, would update permitting processes, limit frivolous litigation, secure domestic energy and mineral supply chains, create certainty for domestic energy projects, create jobs and lower energy costs for Americans, Stauber said.
“It’s a very, very good piece of legislation,” Stauber said. “What it’s going to do for northeastern Minnesota is reduce the permitting process from 20 years to three, maybe four years. If the country of Canada 40 miles north of Twin (Metals) can permit and open a gold mine in three years, we should certainly have the ability to do the same thing.”
Julie Lucas, MiningMinnesota executive director said the legislation is key to America’s energy future.
“Investments in America’s infrastructure and energy future must be coupled with permitting reforms that allow all projects, not only mining ones, to be properly and fairly evaluated,” Lucas said. “H.R. 1 brings our current challenges to light so that we can bring investments to life.”
H.R. 1 also supports the development of additional transmission lines to allow more wind and solar power to be added to the electrical grid, Stauber said.
“What it does is unleash the full potential of American energy resources,” Stauber said. “It’s a piece of legislation that puts the American energy worker and the American miner first.”
While the legislation has now cleared the House of Representatives, it now faces the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate and President Joe Biden.
Stauber is hopeful the bill will be considered by Senate Democrats and Biden.
Whether the Senate will move the bill to Biden’s desk and whether Biden would veto the bill, remain to be seen.
“We feel the Senate is going to take it up,” Stauber said. “It could be taken up by the Senate as soon as they get back from Easter recess. And quite frankly, it could be taken up by one of our (Minnesota’s) two U.S. senators.”
As the bill passed the House Thursday, the state’s first proposed copper, nickel and platinum group minerals project was in a contested case hearing.
NewRange Copper Nickel LLC (PolyMet Mining and Teck Resources) were providing testimony on the use of bentonite (a clay) at its proposed tailings basin.
Opponents were expected to wrap-up testimony today.
PolyMet in 2000 gained rights to its NorthMet mineral deposit and in 2004 began its environmental review process.
PolyMet and Teck Resources, seeking to develop its Mesaba project in northeastern Minnesota, in February finalized a joint venture to become NewRange Copper Nickel LLC.
A decision by an Administrative Law Judge on the tailings basin issue matter isn’t expected until late August.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would then have 90 days to make its decision.
In January, the U.S. Department of Interior withdrew about 225,000 acres of federal land in the Superior National Forest outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from mineral development.
The administration has also banned mining projects in Arizona, Colorado, Utah, South Dakota, Montana, West Virginia, Montana, and Wyoming, Stauber said.
“We see what’s happening,” Stauber said. “I say the Biden administration in their view is politics over production.”
China already mines about 60 percent of the world’s critical minerals needs, Stauber said.
The green energy push by the Biden administration is making America even more reliant on communist China, Stauber said.
“If they stopped selling critical minerals to the United States, it would be a disaster for our country,” Stauber said. “We cannot rely on them any longer.”
Democrats who voted in favor of H.R. 1 were Rep.’s Henry Cuellar and Vincente Gonzalez of Texas, Jared Golden of Maine, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington.
