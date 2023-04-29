Minnesota U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber didn’t have to twist any arms to get a contingent of fellow congressmen to visit the Iron Range.
Stauber on Tuesday hosts seven Republican U.S. House of Representatives members at a field hearing in Mountain Iron.
The hearing is focused on mining and permitting challenges.
“These members of Congress are excited to come to our state and learn about mining,” Stauber told the Mesabi Tribune on Thursday. “I don’t recall having that many members of Congress even in Minnesota at one time, let alone the Iron Range. We are going to promote the wealth and opportunities we have.”
The 1:30 p.m. “Examining the Mineral Wealth of Northern Minnesota,” public hearing at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Public School Auditorium comes after the U.S Department of the Interior in January withdrew about 225,000 acres of federal land within the Superior National Forest from mineral leasing for 20 years.
The action was a major setback to the proposed Twin Metals Minnesota copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals project between Ely and Babbitt.
Stauber says he organized the field hearing to call attention to the Iron Range’s mineral potential, its ability to mine responsibly and the Iron Range’s longstanding history of mining.
In addition to the hearing, the visit includes a mine tour.
“We do it better than anybody,” Stauber, chair of the House Subcomittee on Energy and Mineral Resources said of the Iron Range. “I want to show them the strategic minerals that we have and how if we have the opportunities we can help America’s national security, manufacturing, process them ethically, and use them in America.”
Scheduled to attend are U.S. Rep.’s Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, Jack Bergman of Michigan, Larry Bucshon of Indiana, Mike Collins of Georgia, Russ Fulcher of Idaho, Greg Pence of Indiana, and Rob Wittman of Virginia.
Jessica Johnson, Talon Metals Corp. community outreach and government relations manager; Dean Peterson, Big Rock Exploration chief geologist; and Joe Baltich, Northwind Lodge owner, will testify.
Tiffany, House Subcommittee on Federal Lands chairman, said the Biden administration is trying to lock up federal land from mineral development.
At a congressional hearing last week in Washington, D.C., U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said when asked that she didn’t know there were critical minerals within the 225,000 acres withdrawn from mineral development in northeastern Minnesota, Tiffany said.
“They’re doing everything they can to suppress natural resources development,” Tiffany told the Mesabi Tribune. “By conservation they mean preservation. They’re trying to lock up federal lands.”
The hearing will be broadcast on the House Natural Resources YouTube channel.
With the broadcast, and distribution through social media, the hearing will reach people across the nation, Tiffany said.
“We want to call attention to what a valuable asset we have on the Iron Range, not just for jobs, not just for the economy, but for our national security,” Tiffany said. “This is broadcast throughout the country and we will use all forms of media to get the message out as to what a tremendous asset we have and the Biden administration is trying to kill it.”
Mining industry representatives say the field hearing is important in calling attention to northeastern Minnesota’s vast reserves of iron ore, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group metals, and the region’s mineral importance to the nation.
“It’s always a big opportunity for the Iron Range and the mining industry when lawmakers come to visit the area,” Kristen Vake, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota executive director said. “For decision-makers in Washington D.C., to actually see how our current operations are contributing to the steel industry, the clean energy movement, and the economy, it is really important. This is a chance to show off the work our miners do each and every day. Thank you to Congressman Stauber for bringing the committee to the Iron Range to highlight the work we do.”
Iron ore mining began in the region more than 140 years ago.
Iron ore pellets made at the six northeastern Minnesota taconite plants are the raw material used to produce 80 percent of the nation’s “first pour” steel.
The Duluth Complex, an untapped body of copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metals, holds an estimated eight billion tons of reserves.
Minerals unlocked from the Duluth Complex would be key in supporting clean energy development such as electric vehicles, solar panels, wind turbines, electronic devices, and medical equipment.
Julie Lucas, MiningMinnesota executive director, says the field hearing is important in sharing the story of northeastern Minnesota mining.
“A sustainable, ethical, and healthy economy begins with responsible mining near communities that care deeply about the lands and the people,” Lucas said. “Northern Minnesota communities ARE those communities that care and we are appreciative of Congressman Stauber and his colleagues coming to learn more about our natural resources and share our story more broadly.”
David Chura, Jobs for Minnesotans chair, said the coalition of organizations that advances job creation and investment in Minnesota through the growth of responsible industries, values the congressional delegation’s visit to the Iron Range.
“Jobs for Minnesotans appreciates Chairman Stauber bringing members of the House Subcommittee on Energy & Minerals Resources to Minnesota to learn more about the Duluth Complex and see first-hand the tremendous contributions Minnesota can make in providing a domestic source for the minerals needed to advance the clean energy transition,” Chura said. “This is a valuable opportunity for them to directly learn and understand how we can safely do this while leveraging modern mining technology to protect our coveted environment in northeast Minnesota.”
Stauber says he’s constantly spreading the word in Congress about northeastern Minnesota’s mineral wealth.
“There are more people at the capitol that know about the Iron Range and northeastern Minnesota than ever before,” Stauber said. “When I talk to them about the Iron Range and that the Range won us two world wars with the mining of iron ore to make steel, and when I tell them the taconite from the Iron Range accounts for 80 percent of the country’s first pour steel, they are astounded. Many people don’t understand the wealth we have there.”
The hearing is open to the public.
Registration is not required.
