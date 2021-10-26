HIBBING — While St. Louis County Health officials have seen some positive trends as of late in the ongoing battle with COVID-19 in northern Minnesota, the number of positive cases being reported are still at 2021 highs.
Amy Westbrook, Public Health Director for the St. Louis County Health Department said by email Tuesday that while the seven day (positive) average has decreased over the last two weeks in the county, that average and the case numbers are similar to what they were in November 2020, which was when the area saw its “highest disease burden.”
“Our rates are still the highest they have been in 2021. A decrease in case rates have occurred in the southern region of the county as well as the central southwest region, (but) they have not decreased at the same rate in the northernmost region of the county,” Westbrook said.
She added that the case rate per 100,000 people is higher in the central southwest portion of the county (which includes the Iron Range) – than anywhere else in the county.
Still, the entire county remains in a high transmission area, per the CDC definition.
Tuesday, state officials announced the opening of three more COVID-19 community rapid testing sites including one in Hibbing (at the Armory), one in Inver Grove Heights, and one in Wadena.
The sites opened Tuesday and are supported by the Minnesota National Guard.
The state is also launching a new COVID-19 community saliva testing site in Bemidji on Thursday.
“Minnesotans continue to navigate daycare, school, and work all alongside the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Free and fast testing options help families keep their lives on track,” Governor Tim Walz said in a news release Tuesday. “That’s why we continue to expand testing opportunities in the metro and Greater Minnesota to meet Minnesotans where they are. We are taking action to make sure all Minnesotans have access to testing options at our free community testing network.”
The announcement from the governor’s office came on a day when the Minnesota Department of Health reported 22 more COVID related deaths and an additional 6,583 cases across Minnesota, according to data current as of 4 a.m. Monday.
The state’s total deaths are 8,581. Nearly 780,000 positive cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic began.
At the same time, the MDH is reporting the state’s latest positivity rate is on a downward trend — it’s 7.2% as of Oct. 18. That compares to 8.4% recorded on Oct. 8.
The positivity rate remains in the “caution” status.
While that is positive news for the state, Westbrook said Tuesday that St. Louis County health officials are still concerned about hospitalizations and ICU admittances in the area. She said typically there is a lag time after case rates increase to when hospitalizations and ICU admittances increase. And likewise, when case rates start to decrease, there is a lag until hospitalizations and ICU admissions start to decrease.
“We saw a really encouraging decrease in new cases the last week or so, but now the last two days we’re again seeing case numbers climb, so we’re definitely not out of the woods yet. Hopefully it’s just a blip, but it’s too soon to say, and this is why we continue to urge people to remain vigilant, wear a mask, get tested, and of course, get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so,” Westbrook said.
According to MDH data, about 62.2% of the overall population in Minnesota has received at least one vaccine dose; 70% of those ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated.
Westbrook said there are a lot of factors that can impact disease transmission and it’s challenging to predict what trends will look like even in the near future.
“For example, we are moving into the colder months during which more people will be indoors, we are also moving into the holiday season, which means that more people are likely to gather together,” Westbrook said. “We are coming down from a peak in disease rates which we hope continues.”
Westbrook added that if vaccine eligibility expands to the 5-11 year olds, “we will hopefully see more of our overall population vaccinated which is the best defense against severe illness and death. Similarly, we hope that anyone who’s fully vaccinated and now eligible for a booster will do so.”
Westbrook also said there are currently 19 schools in St. Louis County listed on the Minnesota Department of Health website (which lists any school that reports more than five cases in a two-week period) as experiencing outbreaks but that having more test sites in the area could help minimize the time a student or faculty member might be away from school or work based on the type of test, the turn-around time and results.
“We continued to see an increase in school cases up until last week where we saw a slight decrease which could also be linked to the shorter MEA week. The schools experiencing greater transmission within the school setting are the schools with lower vaccination rates that have not adopted a layered approach with mitigation strategies, including a mask requirement,” Westbrook said. “Some schools are offering testing and we are also supporting that capacity with offering additional testing opportunities and also appreciate the added rapid tests available at the DECC and Hibbing Armory.”
---
According to the news release from the governor’s office, last week the state launched new COVID-19 community rapid testing sites in Stillwater, Crookston, and Hutchinson. In just the first week, 635 participants were tested in Stillwater, 157 participants were tested in Hutchinson, and 49 participants were tested in Crookston. These sites are also supported by the Minnesota National Guard. More details on an additional rapid testing site in Albert Lea will be provided in the near future.
The state also began offering rapid tests at existing community testing locations in Moorhead, Saint Paul, Brooklyn Park, and Duluth last week.
In addition to the new state rapid testing sites and rapid options at existing state sites, the Administration is partnering with local public health (LPH) agencies around the state. Sixteen local public health agencies across the state are deploying rapid tests provided by the Minnesota Department of Health, some of which will be used at community testing clinics, while others will be used for targeted testing efforts. Participating agencies will announce their testing plans and appointments processes.
State guidance on who should get tested can be found on the COVID-19 Testing webpage.
While walk-ins are welcome, people seeking testing at state sites can schedule a test as well. Rapid test results will be available within approximately 1-3 hours of processing.
The Hibbing Rapid Testing Site is located at 2310 Brooklyn Drive and will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.
Those seeking a test can either walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free rapid and/or saliva community testing sites across Minnesota: COVID-19 Community Testing Sites.
• Order a test through the state’s free at-home COVID-19 testing program: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html.
• Find a testing option near you through the state’s Find Testing Locations map: https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/index.jsp.
How Minnesotans can get their free shot:
• Walk in or make an appointment through the Vaccine Connector: VaccineConnector.mn.gov or call the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline 1-833-431-2053.
• Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.
• Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.
• Employers may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.
