HIBBING — Filling a skills gap among workers from across Minnesota, especially in rural parts of the state, has been growing focus of high school and local business on the Iron Range with legislative funding to forge ahead on their initiatives.
For school districts, that means challenging the traditional curriculum and providing students with a more academy-based model that emphasizes skills training as an alternate path from the four-year degrees once prioritized by educators.
Hibbing High School’s Bluejacket Academy has worked to do just that and was one of six schools this year awarded with a Youth Skills Training Grant from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. The agency created the Youth Skills Training program through a 2017 state law that was designed to create and provide employment training for students 16 and older in high-growth and high-demand occupations.
Mikal Brown heads the local effort in Hibbing and has started to develop those relationships with local manufacturers, health care facilities and the automotive industry to maximize the impact of the Bluejacket Academy.
“The incentive when I was in school was a four-year degree,” said Brown, a 1996 graduate. “I think our world has changed and I’m not sure education has caught up. A lot of jobs only need a two-year degree, apprenticeship and a straight to work program that we can let them explore before graduating high school.”
Hibbing applied for a $95,000 grant in three of the five areas offered — manufacturing, health care and automotive. Among the local partnerships are L&M Radiator, Hibbing Community College, Fairview Range, local body shops around Hibbing, and Brown is in talks with Ford about its ACE Program.
Students in the program are paid for their experience in the field, though they are limited by federal labor laws if under the age of 18, but since the grant is offered through the Department of Labor, students are able to work in areas they would have been prevented from being in before.
Grant dollars can go toward a variety of things, including marketing the Bluejacket Academy to potential employer partners, recruiting students and covering student costs for any necessary licensing or certifications. Funding is offered in a two-year cycle, giving Hibbing until June 30, 2023. Student pay is not covered by the grant funds, only by the employers.
“In my mind this is redefining what it means to get a post-secondary education,” Brown added. “How can we use this grant to help them go find it? We hope this grant is going to allow us to let our students go explore this.”
Career academy models are sprouting across Minnesota. Hibbing modeled its effort after a similar one in Bemidji and just 30 miles across the Range, Rock Ridge Public Schools are starting an academies model based on Alexandria.
The Bluejacket Academy is in its second year and rolled out within the confines of the current Hibbing school buildings, as opposed to Rock Ridge, which combined the Virginia and Eveleth school districts and are building a new high school near Midway to house the academies, a process that has taken a few years.
Both districts, however, are shooting for the same outcome: More skilled workers, entrepreneurs and more talent staying home rather than going elsewhere to build their lives.
“We’ve lost a generation of entrepreneurship,” Brown said. “We need to keep homegrown talent here. It’s needed for our community to have that homegrown talent feel and keep kids here.”
He added that COVID-19 has created recent challenges for the academies, but Steve Grove, commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development, recently wrote that the pandemic is also an opportunity to capitalize on training more workers in the state as the economic recovery unfolds.
He wrote in an op-ed in MinnPost on March 3 that DEED is working to identify jobs in demand, citing health care, manufacturing and maintenance and repair, among other occupations the agency is recognizing.
“The sweet spot for a job seeker is a job that is not only in high demand, but has some retraining component that supports skills advancement,” Grove wrote. “That’s because retraining gives people credentials and new skills that provide additional flexibility and economic opportunity.”
Currently, the Youth Skills Grant has 25 local partnerships throughout the state that applied for the fourth round of grants awarded this year. These partnerships involve more than 70 school districts and 146 employers in five different industries. A fifth round of grant applications will open in fall 2021.
Schools also receiving grants during this most recent round were: Hibbing, American Nursing and Technical Institute, Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota, Burnsville Public Schools, Eastern Carver County Schools, Elk River Area Schools, Hutchinson Public Schools, Marvin Windows, Southeast Service Cooperative, White Bear Lake Area Schools and Winona Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The Hibbing School District is very grateful for this grant award. It will give our school community, and our industry partners, the additional resources needed to advance our common goal of providing students work experience related to their future career desires,” said Hibbing Superintendent Richard Aldrich. “Hibbing Career Academies are also working collaboratively with Chisholm and the St. Louis County Schools to provide similar experiences for their students.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.