ST. PAUL—The State Canvassing Board certified the results of the 2022 election on Tuesday, but the outcomes of two of the most closely contested contests in Minnesota won’t be official until next week.
Recounts have been requested in both House District 3A and District 3B, where the results from Nov. 8 fell within the limits for new counts to be publicly funded.
By law, if a contest is separated by less than one-half of 1 percent, the losing candidate can request a recount paid for by tax dollars if it is done by Dec. 1.
In District 3A, Republican Roger Skraba leads incumbent Democrat Rep. Rob Ecklund by 15 votes—10,868 to 10,853 (49.98% to 49.91%).
There were 22 write-ins in that contest.
Further south, in House District 3B, Republican Natalie Zeleznikar leads longtime Democratic Rep. Mary Murphy by 35 votes (50.01% to 49.85%).
There were 31 write-in votes there.
According to information from the Minnesota House of Representatives website, as things currently stand in Minnesota, the DFL will have a 70-64 seat advantage in the House and a 34-33 edge in the Senate when the 2023 session begins Jan. 3.
State Elections Director David Maeda said that recount activity will begin next week. Starting Monday, election officials will conduct recounts for Districts 3A and 3B in Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, and St. Louis counties.
The canvassing board is scheduled to reconvene Dec. 9 to certify the recounted races.
Candidates can pay for a recount themselves for larger margins, and Maeda noted on the website that “we’ve been notified of one state Senate candidate that might request a discretionary recount,” adding the request must be made by today.
If the results stay the same in one or both districts, it will be noteworthy as victories by Skraba and Zeleznikar will be considered upsets.
According to a press release from the Minnesota Secretary of State, more than 2.52 million votes were cast in the General Election, including more than 671,000 absentee. During the last non-presidential election in 2018, voter turnout was around 2.6 million, including about 637,000 absentee.
On Tuesday, Secretary of State Steve Simon convened the State Canvassing Board to review the canvass report for the 2022 General Election and certify the results. In addition to judicial and state legislative offices, the board certified the election results of Minnesota’s constitutional officers and election results for eight U.S. House of Representative contests.
“Minnesotans have once again proven their commitment to our democracy,” said Secretary Simon in a news release. “From casting their ballots to serving as election officials, millions of Minnesotans of all political persuasions have demonstrated their faith in our election system.”
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, in the 2022 General Election, 2,525,873 Minnesotans cast ballots, which is 61% of the population.
That’s a decrease from the record-high midterm voter turnout of 64.3% achieved in 2018, but ahead of the 20-year average for midterm voter turnout, which is 59.5%.
A total of 672,571 voters cast an absentee or mail-in ballot, which is 26.6% of the total votes cast.
This is an increase from 24.5% of votes cast by absentee or mail-in ballot in the 2018 election.
Political Party Designations
The certified election results confirm upcoming changes to the status of two political parties.
As of December 31, 2022, the Grassroots—Legalize Cannabis Party will no longer be recognized as a Major Political Party, as it did not have a statewide candidate meet the 5% vote requirement for Major Political Party Status in 2022 or 2020. However, the Grassroots—Legalize Cannabis Party did have a candidate for State Auditor that received more than 1% of the vote in 2022. As a result, the party can receive Minor Political Party status if certification is filed by the end of the year.
The Independence-Alliance Party will no longer be recognized as a Minor Political Party after December 31, 2022, as it failed to meet the 1% requirement for Minor Political Party Status in both 2022 and 2020.
Post-Election Performance Reviews
During the meeting, the canvassing board randomly selected four precincts from each of Minnesota’s eight congressional districts to conduct post-election performance reviews. During these reviews, the Office of the Secretary of State reviews each of the precinct’s materials including reviewing the forms provided at the precinct, the training provided to election judges, verifying the acceptance process of absentee ballots, and more.
About the State Canvassing Board
The State Canvassing Board is called pursuant to Article VII, Section 8 of the Constitution of the State of Minnesota, which states, “The returns of every election for officeholders elected statewide shall be made to the secretary of state who shall call to his assistance two or more of the judges of the supreme court and two disinterested judges of the district courts. They shall constitute a board of canvassers to canvass the returns and declare the result within three days after the canvass.”
Secretary of State Simon extended his thanks to the Justices and Judges who agreed to serve on this canvassing board to certify the election results: G. Barry Anderson, Associate Justice, Minnesota Supreme Court; Paul C. Thissen, Associate Justice, Minnesota Supreme Court; David L. Knutson, Judge, First Judicial District Court; and Arlene Perkkio, Judge, First Judicial District Court.
