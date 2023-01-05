Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor leaders are hitting the ground running at the 2023 Minnesota Legislature.
DFL leaders say they plan to pass abortion rights legislation, paid family and medical leave, child care support, and develop more affordable housing for state residents during the legislative session.
Party leadership on Wednesday laid out a short list of shared Senate and House DFL party priorities at a state capitol news conference.
DFL leaders say they’ll act in unity quickly on several major issues.
“We truly are moving swiftly,” Rep. Melissa Hortman of Brooklyn Park, Speaker of the House said. “More swiftly than I can remember in my 18 years of service. Because that’s what Minnesotan’s expect and deserve.”
Democrats hold a Minnesota House majority by six-members, the Senate by one member, and governor’s office.
In previous years, split government has led to gridlock, Hortman said.
However, that won’t happen this year, Hortman said.
“Although there were some bipartisan successes over the last four years and I had a really strong and effective partnership with Majority Leader (Sen.) Paul Gazelka, many of Minnesotan’s most important priorities were blocked by the Republican-led Senate,” Hortman said. “Now, we are so excited to have a trifecta. We are aligned on our values and our priorities and we’re ready to work hard and quickly to meet the needs of Minnesotans.”
A Protect Reproductive Options Act is a top priority for the DFL and will be Senate File and House File 1, Hortman said.
“Minnesotans have been loud and clear that they want legal protection for their reproductive freedom and their bodily autonomy,” Hortman said. “We will ensure that Minnesotan’s are legally entitled to make their own decisions about their health care.”
DFL Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis and DFL House Majority Leader Jamie Long of Minneapolis, said paid family and medical leave, a $3,000 per child care tax credit, a goal of 100 percent clean energy in the state by 2040, affordable housing investment, pre-registering 16 and 17-year teens to be able to vote when they turn 18, restoring voting rights to criminals who have paid their debt to society, and protecting democracy, are among other key issues.
“Our priorities are Minnesotan’s priorities and we plan to do that,” Dziedzic said.
Not all of the DFL’s priorities were detailed Wednesday.
But other goals include funding for the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office to help rural prosecutors prosecute violent crime and helping families whose catalytic converters have been stolen from their vehicles, they say.
Issues such as eliminating the Social Security tax and legalizing recreational marijuana will take time to debate, they said.
One of the first pieces of northeastern Minnesota legislation introduced is a 26-week unemployment extension for Northshore Mining Co. workers and other laid-off workers affected by the Northshore idling who worked for employers that provide goods and services to the iron ore mining industry.
Hundreds of Northshore Mining Co. workers have been out of work since May 2022.
Freshman DFL Sen. Grant Hauschild of Hermantown and returning Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, first elected in 2018 and chair of the House Property Taxes Committee, will move the Northshore bill forward and be key in moving other northeastern legislation ahead as part of the DFL majority.
Lislegard on Wednesday authored the House version of the Northshore unemployment bill with Rep. Roger Skraba of Ely and Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids as some of the co-authors.
Hauschild’s Senate version of the bill was still being posted.
“For me, my goal is to improve people’s lives and as chair of property taxes to lower people’s property taxes,” Lislegard said Wednesday. “There are several different ways we can do that including eliminating the tax on Social Security. My priorities are for northeastern Minnesota.”
Hauschild got started Wednesday by authoring the child care tax credit bill.
“I think we have a really historic opportunity with this majority in delivering for families,” Hauschild said. “I’m going to author bills that support families like the child care bill. and I will author a bill on Social Security tax elimination which will include police officers (no tax on police retirement pensions) and the Northshore miners bill. We’re also looking at the paid family leave provision and that goes back to supporting families and workers, which is something I heard a lot about from people when I was campaigning.”
It’s a budget year, meaning the legislature will need to agree on a two-year state budget that will take effect July 1.
The state currently has a $17.6 billion budget surplus.
A bonding bill that would fund infrastructure and other projects across the state will also be on the table, Dziedzic said.
Last year, a number of major northeastern Minnesota projects fell by the wayside as the session ended without passage of several major bills, including bonding.
With Lislegard and Hauschild representing the DFL in northeastern Minnesota, it’s hoped that the region will secure its fair share of state money for key projects.
“We’re frustrated that stuff wasn’t passed in May because we look at how interest rates have changed since May and how those projects are getting further behind and then they’re going to cost more money and other projects are in the cue,” Dziedzic said. “So, we are excited we are working on a bonding bill.”
If Republicans can’t agree with Democrats on a bonding bill, Hortman said DFLers would move ahead and pay cash for bonding projects if needed.
“I’m happy for us to have a bipartisan package and we should have a bipartisan package,” Hortman said. “But in the past years, we have seen Republicans kind of function like Lucy with the football. As Democrats and a majority in the House and Gov. Walz, we were Charlie Brown and I’m not handing Lucy the football again. If necessary, we can do a cash bonding bill without Republican participation. This trifecta will not allow Republicans to be an obstacle to doing the work for the people of Minnesota.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.