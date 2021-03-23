Star Base Minnesota instructor Beth “Sol” Peppersack shows off a tiny optically controlled robot and explains how the miniature machines could be used effectively on a Mars space base during a STEM program at Lincoln School in Hibbing Tuesday morning. Fifth graders at Lincoln School were taking part in the Star Base MN program which introduces grade school students to math, engineering, computer coding and robotics using a mission to Mars theme. There are two star base programs in Minnesota with the Duluth program operating at the 148 fighter wing base since 2017. The program is usually a five day class held in Duluth but has been redesigned to go to schools because of COVID. When operating normally, they teach about 2,500 fifth graders each school year.
- - -
Lincoln School 5th graders line up to select their miniature robots and testing packets before starting an experiment Tuesday morning. The school was taking part in a two day Star Base Minnesota learning workshop.
- - -
Lincoln School 5th graders Cardieh Shaw and Jayce Gangl record observations while testing a miniature robot during a STEM based Star Base Minnesota program Tuesday morning. The program is designed to build an interest in STEM type careers by introducing math, engineering and computer programing through a fun, Mars space mission type scenario.
Photos by Mark Sauer
