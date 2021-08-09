CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Police Department, like many other police departments across the nation, is experiencing a staffing shortage, and unless something changes between now and the start of the school year, the department may not be able to provide an SRO this school year.
The possibility of the SRO program being suspended was discussed during a working session of the school board last Thursday.
Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman on Monday said he’s hoping the SRO position will continue.
“I personally hope we can get the SRO program back soon,” said Norman, who was hired to replace Janey Blanchard when she retired as superintendent and elementary principal this spring. “It is an asset to work with our community and so important for our officers to build relationships with our families.”
School Board Chair Bob Rahja echoed his sentiments.
“The program has been very successful, and I hope it continues,” Rahja said. “At the same time, we understand where the police department is coming from with staffing issues.”
Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner on Monday said his department is currently at 10 officers, three down from a full roster.
Manner said he’s hoping things will change by September, but if there’s not adequate staffing to provide an SRO, his department still plans to be there for the district.
“We’ll make sure their needs are met, and provide more services than before the SRO program began,” Manner assured on Monday. “We have a former SRO on staff, it’s just the daily routine wouldn’t be there.”
For about six years now, the Chisholm Police Department has assigned an officer to serve as a school resource office (SRO) in the Chisholm School District. Funding for the position was through an agreement between the city and district, and was most recently a 60/40 split with the city taking on the larger share.
Chisholm Police Officer Bill Purdy was assigned by Manner as the first SRO in Chisholm, and he served five years in that capacity. Then in the spring of 2020, Manner appointed Officer Joel Urdahl as SRO, taking over for Purdy as he returned to regular police work.
In the event there isn’t adequate staff to continue the SRO program, Manner said Purdy is willing to continue some of the programming he started in the classrooms, including drug education.
Since the SRO program began, some people have misunderstood its purpose. Manner on Monday again stressed that the SRO is a uniform police officer with the Chisholm P.D., and is not there as part of school administration or staff.
“The SRO is not a teacher or principal — they are there for criminal matters and to develop relationships with staff and students, so we work smoother together,” Manner explained.
Chisholm High School Principal Mark Morrison experienced firsthand the impact of an SRO as a resource to students and school staff. Morrison said he understands the staffing shortage the police department is experiencing, but hopes things turn around.
“It’s been good,” Morrison said of the SRO program. “The biggest piece that we will lose is the relationships we build and another go to person for students and staff.”
Morrison said he’s grateful that the CPD is still offering to have a presence in the schools and at school events, and that Purdy plans to continue presentations the SRO had traditionally given to the health classes at the high school among others.
“They’ll still be around, and are a phone call away,” Morrison said.
