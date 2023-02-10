VIRGINIA—Ray Charles Brantley, 63, of Virginia was charged Thursday with three felony counts for allegedly stabbing a man and a woman in the 300 block of Eighth Street South in Virginia Monday, according to 6th District Court documents.
Brantley was charged two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon (a knife), which caused substantial bodily harm. He was also charged with felony threats of violence.
According to the criminal complaint, Brantley reported the stabbing around 5 p.m. Monday. Brantley allegedly stabbed the victims and “possibly left the building through the back door.’’
Law enforcement located an adult male and an adult female, each with stab wounds. The man had cuts to his arm, face and multiple cuts on his chest. The woman had a stab wound to her abdomen, the complaint states. Both victims were transported to the Essentia Health-Virginia hospital with serious injuries, a Virginia Police news release said on Tuesday. Chief Nicole Mattson could not provide any further information on their conditions Thursday.
Brantley and the two victims were acquaintances of each other and had been in an altercation/argument prior to the alleged stabbing, the news release said Tuesday.
The male victim and the defendant were allegedly in a confrontation and ended up on the ground during the incident. The female victim didn’t see the initial confrontation and was later stabbed in the abdomen after telling the defendant to leave, the criminal complaint contends.
The male victim was bloodied after falling on top of the defendant, according to one witness in the complaint. The two had been pushing and shoving each other after Brantley attempted to push his way into the victims’ apartment, the complaint says.
The witness also saw the female victim come outside and tell the defendant to go upstairs to his apartment, at which point the defendant pushed a knife into the female victim, the statement of probable cause states.
Another witness stated she was visiting the male victim and heard Brantley “jumping’’ and making noise in his apartment so they called law enforcement. Police responded, but once law enforcement left the noise began again, according to the complaint.
The second witness heard Brantley saying he was going to kill them and “I’m going to stab them,’’ the statement of probable cause says. A third witness also reported hearing the defendant make threatening remarks toward the victims.
The complaint also states law enforcement found Brantley walking south on Fourth Avenue between Ninth and 10th streets south, where he was placed under arrest. The “defendant had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The defendant had blood on his face, head and clothing, but none of it appeared to be coming from defendant.’’
The criminal complaint says Brantley had a knife in his front jacket pocket and there was blood on the blade’s edge. “Defendant stated he was attacked, beaten and defending himself. Law enforcement didn’t observe any cuts, bruising or swelling on defendant at the time of arrest.’’
The felony second-degree assault charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine. Threats of violence carries a maximum sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine.
