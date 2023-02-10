VIRGINIA—Ray Charles Brantley, 63, of Virginia was charged Thursday with three felony counts for allegedly stabbing a man and a woman in the 300 block of Eighth Street South in Virginia Monday, according to 6th District Court documents.

Brantley was charged two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon (a knife), which caused substantial bodily harm. He was also charged with felony threats of violence.

