VIRGINIA—St. Urho’s Day, honoring the fictional character who drove the grasshoppers out of Finland, is celebrated in Finland, Grand Rapids and Menagha, Minnesota—even in the country of Finland.
Becky Werner wonders why not in Virginia too, because the legend of St. Urho was started at Ketola’s Department Store.
Werner, a resident of Carefree Living in Virginia, said at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16, she and her daughter Debbie Jagunich will take part in a program telling stories about St. Urho. Snacks will be served, including the Finnish tradition of pickled herring and in the St. Urho’s traditional colors, green and purple cupcakes.
The legend was started by the late Richard Mattson, a manager at Ketola’s Department Store on Chestnut Street in Virginia.
In a story Mattson wrote about St. Urho: “Winters are long and cold in Virginia, Minnesota, on the Iron Range. Gene McCavic, a co-worker at Ketola’s, chided me in 1953 that the Finns did not have saints like St. Patrick. So I fabricated a story and thought of St. Eero (Eric), St. Jussi (John) and St. Urho, which had a more commanding sound. So I said, ‘We have St. Urho. To save the grape crop, he drove the poisonous frogs from Finland before the last ice age.’”
The legend was later revised, frogs being replaced by grasshoppers, which had threatened the wild grapes of Finland.
The birth of a new saint and the folk legend that followed was featured in the Mesabi Daily News by the late Mesabi Daily News managing editor Clarence Ivonen of Virginia.
According to the original “Ode to St. Urho” written by Gene McCavic and Richard Mattson, St. Urho was supposed to have cast “tose ‘Rogs” (those frogs) out of Finland by the power of his loud voice, which he obtained by drinking “feelia sour” (sour whole milk) and eating “kala mojakka” (fish soup). The selection of the name Urho as the saint’s name was probably influenced by Urho Kekkonen, longtime president of Finland. St. Urho’s Day is now celebrated in towns with Finnish heritage in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula; Thunder Bay, Ontario; Burlington, Vermont; Butte, Montana; and Hood River, Oregon.
