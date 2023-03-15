urho

Becky Werner of Virginia is pictured all decked out for St. Urho’s Day a few years ago.

 MARK SAUER/FILE

VIRGINIA—St. Urho’s Day, honoring the fictional character who drove the grasshoppers out of Finland, is celebrated in Finland, Grand Rapids and Menagha, Minnesota—even in the country of Finland.

Becky Werner wonders why not in Virginia too, because the legend of St. Urho was started at Ketola’s Department Store.

