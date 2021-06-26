As the world begins to work its way back to “normal,” summer events are making their way back onto the calendars. On the Iron Range, reunions of all sorts are a cherished part of summer. Maybe it’s a family reunion, the reunion of a team, or a class reunion. Unique to the Range are the Mining Location reunions.
Of all the various types of reunions I’ve attended in my life, one that still stands out to me was the 1972 St. Paul Location Reunion. No, I never lived there, but it was in my DNA! My mother, Julia Verrant Palcich, was born in the St. Paul Location north of Keewatin on February 7, 1917. My Mother’s family moved to the nearby Mississippi Location when she was still a baby and lived there until she was 13, when they moved into Keewatin.
The 1972 reunion welcomed back people from five Locations: St. Paul, Mississippi, Bray, Scrub, and Winston Camps. The children in all of those Locations went to the elegant St. Paul Location School Kindergarten through Fourth Grade. Children in Fifth Grade through Twelfth Grade were brought by school bus from the Locations into Keewatin.
I was 15 years old in 1972, and went to a few of the reunion events that summer with my parents. There were people my Mom hadn’t seen in years, so that was fun to witness. But the most memorable part of those days was the bus tour.
The reunion committee was granted permission by the mining company to take school buses full of reunion attendees onto mining property. The tour guides were men around my Mother’s age who had also grown up in these Locations and then went to work in the mines. They had seen the Locations of their youth dismantled and the land they had played on mined. They could describe exactly where the streets and homes had once stood. The bus would stop, often next to a mine dump or not far from a pit edge, and the guides would describe the places that used to exist.
At one point, a guide got off the bus and called out to my Mother, “Right here, Julia, was where your family’s front gate would have been.” The high overburden dump now came right to the edge of the road. I will never forget looking out of the bus window and seeing that. How transitory the things in our lives can be.
Reunions, however, also show us how nice it is to see familiar faces, to laugh about things that happened once upon a time, to share with others those memories.
First, a little history of these early mines. The following is taken from “Keewatin – From Timber to Iron in Fifty Years.” This book was published in 1956 by The Eastern Itascan newspaper.
In 1886, a Mr. D.T. Adams tested for iron ore across the Mesabi Range as far as Coleraine. His maps of this area were considered accurate for many years and were the basis of several initial mining operations.
In 1900, the Stevenson Mine began operating and with it came the Stevenson Location. This was the commercial center of the area immediately west of Hibbing. Many of the early Keewatin residents were originally from Stevenson.
In 1902, the Great Northern Railway extended its tracks from Kelly Lake to Nashwauk, when the latter became the first mining town in Itasca County.
A chronology of Keewatin’s earliest mines includes the Forrest Pit, which began shipping in 1904. The first year, 85,280 tons were shipped. The St. Paul Mine began as an underground mine, and after one year converted to an open pit. Around the St. Paul Mine grew the great St. Paul Location, which at this time was larger, more active, and more important than the village of Keewatin itself. In 1955, Pacific Isle took over the St. Paul from the Republic Steel Company.
The Bray Mine operated from 1909 – 1924 as an underground mine. The Mississippi Mine was operated from 1910 to 1930. The Mace Mine was worked from 1910 – 1921, and the Prindle Mine from 1923 – 1925. In 1924, the Prindle, which was next to the St. Paul pit, was surpassed in total tonnage shipped only by the mighty Mahoning Mine near Hibbing.
•••
Former St. Paul Location resident Walter Younkins, who later resided in Hibbing, reminisced about old days on the Iron Range in the following article, which appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune just before the July 1 and 2, 1972, Reunion.
The St. Paul Mine was operated from 1906 to 1935 by the Corrigan McKinney Steel Company; then from 1936 to 1954 by Republic Steel Company; and from 1955 to 1959 and also in 1964 by the Pacific Isle Mining Company.
The St. Paul was started as an underground mine and so developed. Not much ore was stripped from the workings of the underground. The mine was worked between 1910 and 1915 and then idled until 1923.
E.F. Remer was chief engineer of the Stevenson Mine before being promoted to superintendent of the St. Paul Mine from 1906 to 1908.
The underground mine was quite wet and a large volume of water had to be pumped. A water shaft was sunk at a spot that was in the southeast corner of the eventual open pit, but it tapped so much water that it was drowned out and the pumps were left in this shaft.
The underground mining captain was Andrew Johnson. He, his wife, three daughters and two sons lived at the St. Paul Mining Location.
About 1916, the mining company hired the Hibbing Decorating Company, owned by Carl Munyer and Danny Hoskins, to repair and paint the houses in the Location. This company had a couple of carpenters and a large crew of painters. At this time, the St. Paul Location had about 62 houses, a club house and a boarding house. The water supply came from hydrants along the street, spaced about six or eight houses apart, which had no indoor plumbing. The old-fashioned outhouses were cold in the winter and smelly in the summer.
The mine’s office buildings, warehouses, engine and boiler house, and “the dry” house where the miners could change clothes and clean up, all had running water and flush toilets. Similarly equipped were four houses where the superintendent, chief clerk, pit foreman, and master mechanic each lived.
Some of the early shovel runners at the St. Paul Mine’s pit were Harvey Sheridan, Jack Maloney, and Willie Pinkham. Early locomotive engineers were Charles Nordstrom, Jim Smith, and Tom Meenaham. The day-shift pit foreman was Jack Milan. The night foreman was Frank Wentzel. The superintendent was G.E. Harrison who lived at Stevenson and the assistant superintendent was E.L. Coderan who lived at the St. Paul Location. E.F. Remer lived in the superintendent’s house before Coderan.
The Coderan family moved to Stevenson in 1915 and he was superintendent there until 1919 when he was transferred to the mines in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. R.A. MacDonell was superintendent of the Stevenson, St. Paul, Commodore and Schley Mines from 1919 to 1935. At that time Republic Steel took over the Corrigan McKinney properties.
A large electric shovel was erected at the St. Paul Mine in 1923. It was a Marion 350E with a 90-foot boom, 64-foot dipper sticks and an 8-yard bucket. This shovel loaded ore for several seasons, then the mine became inactive again.
A small washing plant was built on the south side of the property and was in service for quite a few years. Locomotive and dump cars were used to haul ore to this plant. A conveyor belt system was installed in 1935.
Eventually all of the St. Paul Location was removed in the 1940s as the mine expanded. Houses were sold to the people who occupied them in 1943. Four-room cottages were sold for $40 and up; five-room for $60 and up; six-room for $80 and up. All the houses were sold in one day.
The large electric shovel was dismantled and taken out of the pit and later sold. Small gas engine shovels were erected and used. RD7 Caterpillar tractors and wagons were used to haul ore to the crusher and from the crusher the ore went to the conveyor belts and up out of the pit to the surface.
A total of 5,670,939 tons of ore was shipped from the St. Paul Mine. The last ore was shipped in 1964 when 252,141 tons was shipped. At that time, the mine was deemed exhausted of natural ore and it was idled.
•••
After the 1972 Reunion, the following article was published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on July 3, 1972.
The St. Paul Location Reunion held over the weekend in Keewatin was termed a “great success” with 370 people attending the event. About 200 people went on the bus tour to see the Location areas and to visit the Keewatin school. There was also a coffee social Saturday afternoon at the Village Hall, a cocktail hour Saturday evening, and a dance from 9:00 to 1:00 with the Bromley Williams Orchestra. During the orchestra’s breaks, sing-a-longs took place with favorite songs from the past 70 years.
Former residents of St. Paul, Mississippi, Bray, Scrub, and Winston Camp Locations came together from their current homes which are anywhere from the East Coast to the West Coast. It seems that everyone expressed a hope that another gathering could be arranged in five years.
On Sunday evening at 5:00, a banquet was held to wrap up the weekend’s festivities. Toastmaster for the evening was Louis Falbo, with an invocation by Rev. J.M. Moe, and a welcome by Elmer Kettunen. At the end of the evening, Rev. F. Marincel gave the benediction.
The principal address of the evening was given by Itasca County Sheriff John Muhar. Charles Koprevic read histories of the area written by Mrs. John Geving and Walter Younkins.
A group from Den 2, Pack 18, of Keewatin Boy Scouts sang in barbershop harmony, “Once in Love with Amy.” Mrs. George (Mary) Spolarich on the accordion and Barbara Spolarich presented several musical numbers.
The Reunion Committee received the greatest applause of the night in grateful thanks for their hard work in organizing a gathering that will always be remembered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.