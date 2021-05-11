VIRGINIA — After four decades of serving northern St. Louis County, the Virginia Family Resource Center is expected to suspend its emergency shelter services at the end of June, officials said.
The Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota has been using county funds to operate the 10-bed shelter in Virginia.
A spokesperson for St. Louis County said in a news release that the need for the shelter has “decreased significantly” due to various reasons which include: “fewer children entering out-of-home placements; increased use of relatives to provide emergency foster care; an increase in the high-level behavioral health needs of some children that have surpassed what can be provided at the shelter; and the development of county-licensed emergency foster care homes which can provide emergency care for children in smaller family settings.”
The spokesperson said it was “because of the very low utilization of the north shelter” in Virginia that the county planned to end its current contract with LSS set to expire on June 30. The local shelter will close, while other services at the Family Resource Home remain open on-site.
“We’ve appreciated the opportunity to support children and the community with emergency shelter services and have loved partnering with the county to provide these services,” Dawn Shykes, senior director of LSS Children, Youth and Family Services, said in a statement. “While we’re disappointed to end this service, we knew it was coming. This was not a surprise.”
“We regularly review the census at the shelter and have numerous conversations with LSS about changing the way we work with families and, in turn, changing the way we utilize resources,”Paula Stocke, deputy director of St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services, added in the statement. “LSS has provided a tremendous service to children and families in St. Louis County for many years, and we look forward to continuing to partner with them in new ways in the years to come.”
Stocke opined that foster care is a better solution for children, rather than placing them in the shelter.
“Being removed from a parent or familiar caregiver can be scary and painful for a child,” she said. “It is better when we can place children in a family home setting rather than a facility setting. Likewise, we continue to work hard to identify relatives that may be of support because that is what is in the best interest of these children.”
The county spokesperson noted that the LSS Family Resource Center would continue hosting on-site supervised parent-child visits while developing other adult and youth resources.
Shykes continued, “We plan to expand our work providing supervised family visits. We’re also in the process of adding parent education and coaching. We really want to partner more closely with families to help support family resiliency and stability—and are working directly with the county to make that happen.”
St. Louis County officials plan to continue to contract with LSS for emergency shelter care in the southern part of the county, “given the daily census and difference in need and resources,” the spokesperson said. The south shelter may be used for emergency placements from the Virginia area “should there be no relative or emergency foster care homes available.”
