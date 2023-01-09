New St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay promised during his campaign to be on the Iron Range often.
Ramsay is keeping his pledge early.
New St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay promised during his campaign to be on the Iron Range often.
Ramsay is keeping his pledge early.
Ramsay, elected in the Nov. 8 general election, will be sworn in at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, in the conference room at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia.
Sixth Judicial District Court Judge Michelle M. Anderson, a Virginia High School graduate, will preside over the ceremony.
Ramsay at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, will repeat the swearing-in ceremony at the County Board Room in Duluth.
Ramsay, of Duluth, is the first new sheriff to be elected in St. Louis County in 20 years.
He replaces retired Sheriff Ross Litman.
Ramsay has appointed Jason Akerson, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant on the Iron Range, as Undersheriff.
The appointment places Akerson second-in-command.
“He is a highly-respected leader and has developed good relationships with the people he’s served,” Ramsay said of Akerson. “He serves and leads with a steady hand.”
Akerson, a native of Ely who lives in rural Virginia, is a 26-year veteran of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Akerson previously worked about four years in the Virginia Police Department.
Ramsay said he and Akerson will split time between the Iron Range and Duluth.
When one is on the Iron Range, the other will be in Duluth and vice versa, Ramsay said.
“I will be on the Range every week and on the days I am in Duluth, Jason will be on the Iron Range,” Ramsay said.
Akerson received law enforcement training at Vermilion Community College and the former Hibbing Technical College.
He’s worked out of the St. Louis Sheriff’s Office in Hibbing and in Virginia.
“It’s a very big honor and I’m very appreciative of Sheriff Ramsay appointing me,” Akerson said. “I will work very hard for the county to make it a safe and prosperous place.”
Akerson said he and Ramsay will work well as a team for the entire county.
“I think it’s a good balance,” Akerson said. “He has a good Duluth perspective and I have a good knowledge of the Iron Range, so it’s a good mix.”
Ramsay said during his election campaign that be would be on the Iron Range on a regular basis to meet with area law enforcement, community leaders and the public.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.