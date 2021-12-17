Each year, St. Louis County Schools Independent School District 2142 officials try to keep the district tax levy as steady as possible.
Despite a loss of taconite aid, two major capital improvement projects, and reduced revenue from lower student enrollment, the levy on taxpayers within the district is dropping slightly in 2022.
A decrease of 0.17 percent has been approved for taxes payable in 2022.
St. Louis County Schools, headquartered in Virginia, is the largest geographical district in the state.
Its five rural schools are the Cherry Campus in Iron, Northeast Range Campus in Babbitt, North Woods Campus between Cook and Orr, Tower-Soudan Elementary School in Tower, and South Ridge Campus in Culver.
Like other school districts across the Iron Range, the district is taking a hit in the amount of taconite replacement aid the district receives as iron ore pellet production at northeastern Minnesota taconite plants took a dive in 2020.
Under a two-year delay in anticipated funding, the production decline results in a loss of $164,696.62 in aid as compared to last year.
Repairs at the Northeast Range Campus following a flooding incident and an indoor air quality improvement project to be completed at the district's main office, are increasing long term facilities maintenance costs for 2022 by $402,062,37.
Estimates based on a student enrollment loss of about 130 students during the 2020-2021 school year, are also impacting the levy.
District-wide student enrollment this year bounced back by about 80 students, leaving the district with about 50 students less than two years ago.
However, enrollment losses means $178,828.85 less for the district in 2022.
“We continue to look at our student enrollment numbers and we know that COVID has played a huge part in our enrollment numbers dropping and then increasing to a certain degree,” Reggie Engebritson, St. Louis County Schools superintendent said. “Parents have options for their child's education and as long as we are in a pandemic, it is understandable that we will have families who choose not to send their child to a school with in-person learning. We will continue to monitor this and look at all options for cost-saving measures within the district without losing the quality programming that we are able to provide in a small school environment.”
Despite the losses in taconite aid, increased capital improvement costs, and student enrollment, a reduction in debt service costs, retiree health benefits, and alternative teacher compensation program costs, helped offset the losses.
Refunding previously-issued bonds and improved bonding estimates is reducing the district's debts service by $442,366.23.
Retiree health benefit costs are declining by $39,929.72.
Costs of the alternative teacher compensation and professional development program, known as Q Comp, are declining by $43,310.45.
The net result is a total district levy decrease of 0.17 percent to $6,954,243.55 for 2022 as compared to $6,965,835.01 in 2021.
“We try to keep our levies consistent,” Kim Johnson, St. Louis County Schools finance director said.
Although the district total levy is reduced, taxpayers could still potentially see increases on their property tax statements depending on increases in property valuations, Johnson said.
The district's 2022-2023 budget will be set at a spring school board meeting, she said.
