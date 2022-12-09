St. Louis County snowplow drivers and other public works employees are on a collision course with the county.
About 165 St. Louis County Public Works employees on Dec. 19 are taking a strike authorization vote.
The vote comes after a Teamsters Local 320 bargaining team this week rejected a contract offer deemed final by the county.
“They laid the gauntlet down for us,” Erik Skoog, Teamsters Local 320 president and lead negotiator said. “And we will respond swiftly and decisively.”
St. Louis County snowplow drivers, heavy equipment mechanics, building maintenance and custodial workers, parts employees, sign technicians, and other public works employees, are represented by Teamsters Local 320.
Teamsters Local 320 is at odds with the county over base wages, a stipend amount for cold weather and safety gear, and a one-time cash payment.
“Back in October we had about a three-minute meeting,” Skoog said. “They gave us an offer so-to-speak. We laughed at it. It wasn’t even what the pattern was in the county.”
A mediation session on Monday this week also came up empty.
“We sat there for seven hours and we didn’t have any filter back from the employer,” Skoog said. “They didn’t even come in and talk with us and then at 3:55 they handed us their proposal and said it was their final offer. They insulted us by making us sit in a room for seven hours for that.”
A 10-member Teamsters Local 320 bargaining committee rejected the proposal, Skoog said.
Skoog said he’s confident Teamsters Local 320 membership will vote to authorize a strike.
“This offer will be rejected,” Skoog said.
The existing labor contract between the county and Teamsters Local 320 expires December 31.
Teamsters Local 320 could then file an intent to strike or file an intent to strike at a later date, Skoog said.
In a statement, St. Louis County said its final offer is consistent with the agreements that have been reached with and ratified by other county bargaining units to date representing more than half of the total county workforce.
The offer includes a three-year contract from 2023 to 2025 with a 3.0% general wage increase in each year of the contract with employees eligible for step increases ranging up to 3.88% each year of the contract, and a one-time $400 cash payment to employees, according to the county.
In addition, the settlement offer provides employees with a new annual monetary stipend for cold weather gear and agreements on other safety-related item, the county said.
Skoog said the two sides are one percent per year apart on base wage increases.
Skoog said the county is offering a $150 stipend per year for cold weather and safety gear while Teamsters are seeking $500 per year.
“Right now, we get a safety vest for summer, but in winter they don’t provide us any cold weather gear,” Skoog said. “A pair of winter boots costs $250 to $300 and with the wear and tear and weather our members go through, you go through a pair in a season along with bibs and a jacket.”
Teamsters are also seeking a $500 per year signing bonus while the county is offering a one-time $400 bonus if an agreement is ratified by Dec. 31, he said.
“During the pandemic, our folks came through,” Skoog said. “That’s their job. The governor mandated them as essential employees. They had to come to work every day and instead of reporting to work in a room where they could meet in the morning, they had to sit in their cars and get a text with their assignments.”
St. Louis County, in a statement, said it “believes the settlement offer is fair and equitable to both our employees in the Public Works Highway Maintenance Division and to the residents and businesses we serve.”
Teamsters Local 320 members went on strike for five days in 2020 in another labor contract dispute.
This time, negotiations have been more difficult, Skoog said.
“It’s just a different demeanor this time,” Skoog said. “We’ve been insulted before, but this is a different type of insult.”
