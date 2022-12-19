St. Louis County Public Works employees reject contract offer

St. Louis County Public Works employees are a step closer to a potential strike.
County public works employees represented by Teamsters Local 320 on Monday night voted overwhelmingly to turn down what the county said was its final offer, Erik Skoog, Teamsters Local 320 president and lead negotiator said.
“We had a large turnout,” Skoog said. “The members were less than thrilled by the lack of movement by the employer on wages and safety.”
What it means is that in a few weeks, without a new labor contract agreement, roughly 165 St. Louis County Public Works Employees represented by Local 320, could walk off the job.
Snowplow drivers, heavy equipment mechanics, building maintenance and custodial workers, parts employees, sign technicians, and other public workers employees, are represented by Local 320.
As a result of the vote, Local 320 will file an intent to strike with the Bureau of Mediation Services, Skoog said.
A 10-day cooling off period will follow, he said.
The two sides are then likely to be ordered back into mediation, Skoog said.
Without an agreement, members are prepared to strike, he said.
“If no agreement is reached, we are prepared to do what we have to do like we did three years ago,” Skoog said.
In 2020, a stalemate led to a five-day strike.
The existing labor contract between the county and Local 320-represented workers expires Dec. 31.
The two sides are at odds over wage increases, a stipend for cold weather and safety gear, and a one-time cash payment.
Teamsters Local 320 public works employees are seeking a four percent per year raise in each year of a three-year contract.
St. Louis County is offering three percent per year.
Teamsters are seeking a $500 cold weather and safety stipend per year.
St. Louis County is offering a one-time $150 stipend.
Teamsters are also seeking a $500 per year signing bonus.
St. Louis County is offering a one-time $400 bonus if a new contract is ratified by Dec. 31.
A mediation session in early December failed to bridge the gap.
St. Louis County says its final offer is consistent with agreements reached with other county bargaining units, representing more than half of the total county workforce.
Skoog agrees the county's three percent offer is the same as labor agreements with other county employees.
However, Skoog said public works employees work under difficult circumstances on any day of the year.
Skoog said he hopes the county considers what its facing and comes to an agreement with public works employees.
“I'm not taking anything away from anybody in the county, but our members have a different skill set,” Skoog said. “When it's three-o-clock in the morning and you get a phone call, you come into work and they work on weekends and holidays. They also reported to work during the pandemic.”
Last week's heavy snowfall was an example of the hard work public works employees do, he said.
“Even though they knew the strike vote was coming, they all showed up to work and kicked butt cleaning up the last snowfall,” Skoog said.
