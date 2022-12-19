St. Louis County Public Works employees reject contract offer
JIM ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE

St. Louis County Public Works employees are a step closer to a potential strike.

County public works employees represented by Teamsters Local 320 on Monday night voted overwhelmingly to turn down what the county said was its final offer, Erik Skoog, Teamsters Local 320 president and lead negotiator said.

