People enter a St. Louis County mobile clinic trailer set up at Pine Mills Court Wednesday morning. The county is partnering with public housing officials in Virginia to bring vaccinations to residents who might have trouble traveling. More than 100 people were expected to receive the vaccine at the mobile clinic Wednesday.

St. Louis County Public Health nurse Ann Hyrkas give a patient attending Wednesday’s mobile vaccination clinic at Pine Mills Court in Virginia a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments