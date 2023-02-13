The towel hasn't been thrown in quite yet on the proposed Huber Engineered Woods project.
St. Louis County is making a push to convince the 140-year-old Charlotte, N.C.-based woods products manufacturer to reconsider building a $440 million wood products mill in northeastern Minnesota.
“St. Louis County is making a big pitch that we would do the EIS (Environmental Impact Statement) for them, bring in our million acres of wood basket and negotiate on the wood basket,” Keith Nelson, St. Louis County Sixth District commissioner of Fayal Township said Monday. “We have the land and are in the process of identifying sites in St. Louis County.”
Huber Engineered Woods LLC, last week said it would pursue development of its sixth wood products plant in another location as environmental concerns at its proposed site in Cohasset continued from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy (MCEA).
Proponents of the mill blasted the opposition and the state of Minnesota for its regulatory climate.
However, St. Louis County is putting its best foot forward to re-engage Huber, Nelson said.
“We're willing to do the legwork to push this project forward for Huber,” Nelson said. “St. Louis County is the biggest county in Minnesota and we have the resources. We in St. Louis County are anxious to talk with Huber wood products and have a proposal in front of them.”
The county at its Feb. 21 board meeting at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth is expected to discuss plans to assist Huber, Nelson said.
St. Louis County Fourth District commissioner Paul McDonald of Ely said the nearly million acres of county-owned forest would be a perfect match for Huber.
“The second generation aspen forests we have are second to one and would welcome the opportunity to engage with the various stakeholders in a sincere discussion about a possible project in St. Louis County,” McDonald said. “We have the natural resources right in our backyard.”
Mike Forsman, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota executive director, credited the county with attempting to keep the plant in northeastern Minnesota.
“I sincerely hope that Huber would reconsider, although I wouldn't blame them if they didn't,” Forsman said. “I hope the (Bois Forte) tribe is more accommodating and willing to work together to bring this to St. Louis County.”
The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation in June 2021 approved a $15 million loan for the project.
The 750,000 square-foot mill would require 150 logging trucks a day, delivering 400,000 to 500,000 cords of aspen annually.
Net emissions at the the mill would be a minus 55,740 tons of carbon per year, according to the company.
However, the project has since been hung up by environmental concerns.
A Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) was initially prepared by the city of Cohasset as the Responsible Governmental Unit on the project.
After opposition to the project surfaced, a revised EAW was completed.
But the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and MCEA continued to call for a full-blown EIS and challenged the EAW in court.
Two of three Minnesota Court of Appeals judges last week said that potential wetlands impacts called for further environmental studies.
A few days later, Huber said it would seek a new location for the project.
The Bemidji Chamber of Commerce and West Fraser, a wood products competitor with a plant near Bemidji, had also opposed the project.
The project was to be built on about 400 acres at Minnesota Power's Boswell Energy Center and would bring about 150 new permanent jobs and 300 to 400 construction jobs.
Oriented strand board plants such as what Huber proposed, once dotted northeastern Minnesota, including plants in Grand Rapids and near Cook.
From 1980 to 1985, a billion dollars was invested in a dozen major pulp, paper, waferboard, oriented strand board, specialty wood, and sawmills in Minnesota, according to the Forest History Center in Grand Rapids.
Employment in wood fiber facilities shot up to 52,000 from about 30,000.
The 2008 national housing downturn force the closure of three oriented strand board plants, downsizing at other mills and timber harvest in Minnesota eventually slipped from four million cords to about 2.8 million cords per year, according to the Forest History Center.
It's likely several other states are on Huber's short list for the plant.
But northeastern Minnesota logging industry officials say St. Louis County's effort is welcome.
“It's a long shot, but it's well worth a shot,” Forsman said.
Nelson said county officials on Monday were working on assembling a list of sites within the county and proposal details.
“I am not ready to do a necropsy yet,” Nelson said of the project. “ We are on this.”
