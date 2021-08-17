CHISHOLM — The St. Louis County Fair made an impressive comeback earlier this month with increased attendance numbers.
Attendance at this year’s event, which carries the moniker, “The Five Best Days of Summer,” was estimated at 25,403, based on preliminary data from the fair office, and is an increase of roughly 39% from 2019. That number does not include presale tickets.
Like most other major events in 2020, the fair was canceled due to guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Fair Manager Karen McNeal, in an interview on Monday, shared her thoughts on her second official year in that position.
“It was awesome — it was so exciting,” McNeal said of the number of people at the fair.
McNeal said opening day showed the lowest attendance, 2,200, but there was a glitch in an app used at the gate, so numbers for kids 5 and under didn’t register that Wednesday. Thursday, Friday and Saturday all saw healthy numbers, with estimated attendance figures of 6,500, 6,400 and 6,700 respectively.
Sharon Polcher, a member of Chisholm Kiwanis Club volunteering to park cars said the volume of traffic this year was reminiscent of years gone by.
“It was exciting having been somebody who has done this for so many years,” Polcher said. “I think they really missed it in 2020.”
For the first time in six or eight years, parking at the fair filled to capacity, and overflow parking was set up at the Minnesota Discovery Center parking lot, she added.
Polcher said a police officer took Kiwanis volunteers by surprise, informing them that traffic was backed up onto Highway 169 in both directions, and asking them if there was any way to speed up the parking process.
The Kiwanis members immediately sprung into action, meeting motorists along the road and collecting their parking fees, eliminating the need to stop at the gate before moving onto the parking area.
Polcher said despite the backlog in parking, fairgoers, for the most part, remained pleasant and didn’t appear to mind paying the $3 parking fee that helps support Kiwanis events and programs for children in the communities of Chisholm and Hibbing. She said an updated flyer made up by the clubs this year to explain where the donations go may have played a role.
Now that the fair is over, organizers have their sights on next year, and are hoping for another large turnout.
“We’re looking for just as much next year,” McNeal said.
The Fair Board was recently awarded a grant of up to $1.2 million for the construction of two new permanent buildings at the fairgrounds.
McNeal said the hope is to have at least one, if not both buildings up in time for next year’s fair set to take place from Aug. 3 through 7, 2022.
Another improvement in the works is Internet service for the fairgrounds, which if completed by next year will help expedite fair exhibit entries, according to McNeal.
