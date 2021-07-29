As debates linger over what form school should take this fall, superintendents, principals and teachers have been searching for ways to help their K-12 students, some of whom unenrolled and stopped attending, or suffered from low grades, behavioral issues and poor attendance in a year of trying to learn through screens and cohorts.
In Eveleth, students at the East Range Academy of Technology & Science (ERATS) reported having a tough time adapting to different modes of learning. They grew frustrated with technology problems and struggled with mental health issues amid isolation and quarantine. Teachers adapting to a pandemic on the fly had trouble engaging classes over Zoom.
“It was just hard. But not different from anyone else,” ERATS Director Tara Lere said Thursday. “They just kind of fell off and we need to get them learning again.”
St. Louis County Board Chair Mike Jugovich said Thursday that he received numerous phone calls from area school officials asking for help.
“We met with staff and learned that truancy was a bigger issue than we imagined,” he said. “It wasn’t just isolated schools. It was countywide. The students kind of fell through the cracks.”
In response, the St. Louis County Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to distribute $5.18 million of American Recovery Act funding for the Check and Connect model.
Officials from St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services will help school districts implement the program used nationwide over the past three decades to help K-12 students who “show warning signs of disengaging from school, such as poor attendance, behavioral issues, and/or low grades,” according to county documents.
“We felt that it was appropriate to set dollars aside to get these schools back on track,” Jugovich said over the phone. “It’s no small task. But it’s something we feel really strongly about.”
The program
Dr. Reggie Engebritson, superintendent of St. Louis County Independent School District 2142, and Mountain-Iron Buhl, said she has been using the Check and Connect program for about a decade.
“It’s a proactive approach to hook the kids back in,” she said over the phone on Thursday. “The mentors would ask, ‘Is there disconnect? Are the students lost or behind?’ It’s meant to build another relationship with the kids and help them get to the finish line of graduation.”
In total, the county reports at least 22,551 students in 107 schools in 22 districts. Eight independent districts and seven independent schools have requested funding for two, full-time equivalent coordinators and 36.5 FTE mentors. The plan is for these individuals to routinely meet with more than 1,000 students over three school years. The county board also authorized the PHHS to contract with the University of Minnesota to help set up the programs in the schools.
Among the requests, the county proposed funding 16 FTE mentors in Duluth Public School District, $1.6 million; four FTE in Hibbing, $480,000; 0.5 FTE in Mountain Iron, $60,000; three FTE in Rock Ridge, $360,000; 1 total FTE in Marquette and Assumption Catholic schools, $60,000 each; 1 FTE in East Range Academy of Technology & Science, $120,000.
Mentor candidates
At ERATS, Lere said she was “excited” that the program would “help students having a more challenging time than others to reengage in schools.” She estimated one mentor would help about 20 students at the school.
Overall, the school had 160 average daily membership in 2020, with 180 full-time and part-time students.
“The mentors will need to understand the children at risk to get them back into a school setting,” she said. “They need to be problem solvers who are willing to persist and help with behavior issues. They need to be an advocate for the kids and work with other entities including social workers, probation officers, mental health counselors. They need to check on attendance and grades and work with the parents and teachers.”
While some districts already have individuals lined up to become a mentor, others are actively searching to hire people to come in. The coordinators are expected to help districts in their search for the contracted hirees.
St. Louis County Board Commissioner Ashley Grimm said that school districts in Duluth are looking for “qualified and diverse” candidates to become mentors capable of helping students in cities and rural areas across the county.
“It’s important for each school district to shape what it looks like in their schools, so they can tailor the needs of their district,” said Grimm, who grew up in Barnum, before running the county’s Family and Children Services at the Damiano Center.
She touted the incoming program as being “piloted successfully” and having the potential to “meet the needs north and south” of the county.
