The St. Louis County Board on Tuesday announced that communities may now apply for broadband infrastructure grants up to $400,000, after commissioners accepted $1.75 million in federal funding meant “to assist with constructing broadband infrastructure in unserved or underserved areas,” according to a news release.
"One of the top priorities I consistently hear from my constituents and from people throughout the county relates to broadband," said Commissioner Paul McDonald, of Ely, in the news release. "We know larger federal and state solutions are needed, but this is a first step in supporting our cities and townships, as well as providers, in their efforts to bring broadband service to residents and businesses."
The board’s announcement came after commissioners approved $250,000 last month “to assist communities with broadband planning costs,” the news release read.
The county received the money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Communities are being encouraged to apply for assistance requiring an equal financial match. Eligible project costs include: “architectural and engineering fees, consulting costs and services, personnel costs, surveys, construction costs, broadband equipment, and similar costs associated with broadband infrastructure construction,” the release read.
Applications are being reviewed on an on-going basis.
The St. Louis County Planning and Community Development Department is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 to provide an overview of the grant program.
If interested in the grants, visit stlouiscountymn.gov/broadband. Those with comments or questions can email communitydevelopmentinfo@stlouiscounty.com.
Additionally, county officials say they are looking for input from residents about their current Internet subscriptions and their experiences with broadband services. People without a home broadband subscription are being encouraged to provide that information as well. The survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8KBK8PW.
