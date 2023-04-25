The quick melt of this winter's record-setting snow led to flooding issues and damage in various parts of St. Louis County this April.

The St. Louis County Board on Tuesday approved a resolution declaring a State of Local Disaster. The declaration allows the Sheriff's Emergency Management Division to seek funding assistance from the state and FEMA on behalf of itself along with cities, townships, unorganized areas, and public utilities within the county, a St. Louis County news release said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments