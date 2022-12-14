The St. Louis County Board Tuesday unanimously approved its 2023 budget at $452,751,620.
The final levy was approved at $163.4 million, a 4.39% increase from this year.
Notable points included with this budget: it funds employee salary and benefit commitments; sustains investments in mental health and substance use disorder services; and invests in enhanced medical services in the jail; in economic development; and in technology, including security.
Perhaps most important, it ensures compliance with statutory requirements and the county’s commitment to customer service and program effectiveness, all while taking inflationary pressures into account.
The Board Letter accompanying the budget resolution stated in part: “Each year, the County strives to establish a budget that leverages its resources, complies with state and federal mandates, and meets the needs of the public. The county’s goal is to be an efficient, effective, responsive government for the residents of St. Louis County.
“With the economy recovering (albeit still unevenly) as the pandemic persists, new issues have emerged that needed to be addressed. These include a shrinking labor market and more difficulty in keeping budgeted staff positions filled, rapidly escalating costs and supply disruptions for materials that affect capital construction projects, and increasing focus on recognizing and serving mental health needs within the community.”
Approximately a third of the budget is funded by the property tax levy.
Also happening during today’s Board meeting, commissioners:
• Honored and thanked Nathan Bentley for his assistance in acquiring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the early months of the pandemic. St. Louis County Safety and Risk Management Director Joe Austin wrote, “Put simply, Nathan came in clutch. He was able to source us thousands of masks, KN95s, gowns and hundreds of gallons of hand sanitizer when others could not. Nathan’s support helped us provide our employees and area first responders with the PPE and supplies they needed to do their jobs as safely as possible during the first months of the pandemic response and throughout.”
• Congratulated the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers on winning the state high school 9-man football championship.
• Heard the final recommendations from the Center for Economic Inclusion (CEI), which has been working for the past 16-months on increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in St. Louis County. CEI’s final report highlights 23 recommendations including hiring a Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer, and numerous ideas to improve hiring, retention and advancement of staff who are racially diverse.
• Recognized Commissioner Frank Jewell for his 12 years of service on the Board. Jewell is retiring at the end of this year.
Tuesday’s meeting was the final board meeting of the year. The County Board will next meet on January 3, 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.