The quick melting snow and resulting runoff has led to flooded roads, road washouts and some culvert washouts in various parts of the county. St. Louis County Public Works crews are monitoring conditions and making repairs as needed, a news release from the county said.

A map showing current road closures, as well as other resources related to flooding, can be found at stlouiscountymn.gov/flood.

