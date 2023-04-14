The quick melting snow and resulting runoff has led to flooded roads, road washouts and some culvert washouts in various parts of the county. St. Louis County Public Works crews are monitoring conditions and making repairs as needed, a news release from the county said.
A map showing current road closures, as well as other resources related to flooding, can be found at stlouiscountymn.gov/flood.
The following roads are currently closed due to unsafe conditions caused by high water.
District 4 (northern St. Louis County)
Wiseman Road/County Road 411 between Rivers and Tarkman Roads
District 5 (Duluth and surrounding townships)
—Seville Road between Vibert Road and Hwy 33
—Seville Road between Caribou Lake and Solway Roads
—Caribou Lake Road between Hwy 194 and Seville Road
—Munger Shaw Road between Seville Road and Hwy 53
—Rose Road between Caribou Lake Road west to end of road
—Castle Road between Schultz and McCumber Roads
—West Lismore Road between Lavaque Road west to end of road
—Hwy 8 between Hwy 33 and South MacArthur Road
—Paupores Road between Nygard Road and Hwy 2
—North MacArthur Road between Shipley and Birch Roads
—St. Louis River Road between Erickson and Ikola Roads
—App Road between West Kinfe River Road and Two Harbors Farm Fox intersection
District 6 (Central St. Louis County including quad cities)
—Lindstrom Road between Hwy 52/Comstrock Lake Road and Randall Road
—County Road 315 between County 317/Wolf Road and County Road 756
—Hwy 15/Munger Shaw Road, half mile south of Comstock Lake Road
—Deer Forest Road near Makinen
—South Loon Lake Road near Aurora
—Farmers Road, a quarter mile north of Lowe Road
—Hwy 83/Carlson Road, 2.5 miles west of County Road 213/McDavitt Road
—Hwy 28/Sax Road, 1.2 miles west of Hwy 207/Stickney Road
—County Road 979/Linstrom Road, half mile north of Comstock Lake Road
District 7 (Southwestern St. Louis County)
—County Road 63 west of Hibbing by the Scranton Iron entrance
—Hwy 442 between Hingley and Bunker Roads
—Stickney Road approximately 1 mile north of Hwy 52 near Meadowlands
Numerous other roads have signs posted warning of water covering part of the road. In these instances, roads may be down to one lane, but are still considered passable.
Roads will be re-opened as they are determined safe.
Anyone encountering unsafe road conditions should call 911 to report the location. Motorists are reminded to not drive through standing water as it can be unclear how deep it is. Additionally, there could be hazards hidden beneath the surface. People should stay vigilant and use caution near floodwaters, and keep children and pets away from fast moving water.
