St. Louis County 911 receives 'swatting' calls Jim Romsaas Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Today, the St Louis County Sheriff's Office 911 Division received several calls during the noon hour in reference to school shootings, the Sheriff's Office reported.These calls were determined to be false in what has become known as "SWATTing," the news release said. There is no active threat.The calls appear to have gone to several media outlets, as well as some police departments directly. Though some of the calls have a 218 area code, they appear to have originated outside of the area.
