SSB donates to Farmers Market

On Wednesday, May 12, the Security State Bank Foundation made a donation of $1,000.00 to the Hibbing Farmer’s Market. The money will be used to support the Power of Produce program. Pictured are Gary Oie, Mark Gardeski, Kim Thomas, Bre Kasola, from the Hibbing Farmers Market Jill Heitala, Patty Johnson, Rich Johnson, Genica Munter, Chris Westin and Greg Hoag.

 photo submitted

