SSB donates to Angel Fund

On Wednesday, May 5, the Security State Bank Foundation made a $500.00 donation to the Angel Fund. Pictured are Angel Fund Director Bobbi Jon VanAlman, Gary Oie, Angel Fund Secretary Kari Kilen, Angel Fund President Kelly Grinsteinner, Chris Westin, Angel Fund Director Katie Gustafson, Genica Munter and Kim Thomas.

 photo submitted

On Wednesday, May 5, the Security State Bank Foundation made a $500.00 donation to the Angel Fund. Pictured are Angel Fund Director Bobbi Jon VanAlman, Gary Oie, Angel Fund Secretary Kari Kilen, Angel Fund President Kelly Grinsteinner, Chris Westin, Angel Fund Director Katie Gustafson, Genica Munter and Kim Thomas.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments